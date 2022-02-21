ElevationLab’s new ‘anti-theft’ TagVault Bike AirTag holder hits new low from $15 (25% off)

The ElevationLab TagVault Bike was unveiled at the beginning of the month and we are now tracking the first notable price drop. Its official Amazon storefront is now offering the TagVault Bike for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is the lowest price we have tracked thus far for a new Amazon all-time low at 25% off. The 2-pack is regularly $35 and is now marked down to $27.99 shipped. To be used under your water bottle cage or otherwise, this handy AirTag holder securely fixes Apple’s item tracker to your bike in a waterproof housing that works great in the rain or when washing your bike. Made of a fiber reinforced composite body, it also ships with “anti-theft” titanium torx security bolts. You can learn more in our launch coverage right here and head below for additional details.

If a simple option in the keychain category will do the trick for your AirTag needs, this 2-pack from Arae comes in at under $9 Prime shipped. One has a typical key ring and the other ships with a carabiner-style clip that might be more handy on bike rides this spring and beyond.

Alongside this rare deal on the ElevationLab wallet AirTag holders that’s still live, Spigen’s Rugged Armor AirTag Case is now at a new Amazon low. This was easily one of the more popular options that hit in the months after the AirTags were launched and you can now land one for $19 Prime shipped. All of the details on this offer are waiting right here.

More on the ElevationLab TagVault Bike:

The secure & nondescript AirTag bike mount.

Mounts under your bottle cage or by itself.

Waterproof: Great in the rain or even when washing your bike.

Anti-theft titanium torx security bolts, driver included. Premium fiber reinforced composite body.

