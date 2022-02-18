Spigen’s Rugged Armor AirTag Case has a built-in carabiner at $19 (New low)

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Rugged Armor AirTag Case for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $23, today’s offer is a new all-time low at $4 off and only the second notable price cut to date. Covering your AirTag in a rugged design, there’s a duable Zinc alloy that pairs with a nylon strap. On the other end is a stainless steel carabiner for securing onto keys, your backpack, and other gear, which also happens to double as a bottle opener. Head below for more.

Though if you’d prefer something a bit more stylish, the Spigen Valentinus case will only run you $13 via Amazon. This one covers your AirTag in an imitation leather build that pairs with an integrated keychain clip. It might not be quite as rugged as the lead deal, but will still ensure you can clip Apple’s item finder onto your gear.

Entering as one of the offerings that have previously made our list of the best AirTags cases, Spigen’s more rugged style arrives to join plenty of other ways to strap the new Apple accessory to your everyday carry. So be sure to peruse the entire selection of our favorites right here for some equally as recommendable models.

Spigen Rugged Armor AirTag Case features:

Rugged build dominates everyday bumps and drops

Durable Zinc alloy and stainless steel carabiner designed for AirTag holder that fits on your accessories such as keys, bags, wallet, and dog pet collar

Doubles up as a bottle-opener to open a cold one

Lightweight build to hook onto your essentials

