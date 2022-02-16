Neatly slide an AirTag in your wallet with rare deals on ElevationLab TagVault holders from $9

Alongside ongoing deals on its popular TagVault Keychain holders, the official ElevationLab Amazon storefront is now offering some of the first price drops on its TagVault Wallet AirTag Holders. You can land the standard model 2-pack for $13.45 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s 10% off the going rate these days and one of the lowest prices we have tracked. You can also score 10% off the single pack and the same goes for the compact size that fits in your card carrier-style wallet from $8.95 Prime shipped. These holders are designed to be thin and flexible to slide Apple’s item trackers right into your daily cash or card carrier – they add no “additional thickness” to the AirTag. ElevationLab also says the are designed so that the item tracker doesn’t add any uneven bulging in your wallet as well. Head below for more details.

You will find some additional AirTag wallet holders on Amazon for slightly less, but none that are quite as elegant, in my opinion, or from a brand as trusted as ElevationLab. Its AirTag accessories are among the most popular in our giant master roundup for a reason and you can get a closer look at some of them in our launch coverage.

Needs some AirPods to go with your item tracker? Apple’s latest-model in-ears are still marked down to $150 at Amazon, marking the second-best price we have tracked thus far. AirPods 3 feature Spatial Audio support alongside water-resistance and up to 30 hours of wireless listening time via the MagSafe-ready charging case. Check out the deal right here.

More on the TagVault Wallet AirTag Holders:

The best way to keep Apple AirTag in your wallet.

Unlike other AirTag wallet holders ours is ultra-thin & flexible. No additional thickness to AirTag.

Prevents AirTag from falling out and stays hidden.

Minimizes AirTag bulging in your wallet.

AirTag installs in seconds.

