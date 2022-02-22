Sony gives us our very first look at the new PlayStation VR2 headset + more details

Today we are getting our first look at the actual PlayStation VR2 headset. After Sony teased specs on its upcoming next-generation VR rig back in January alongside the Horizon Call of the Mountain launch title, it has taken to the official PlayStation Blog to unveil the actual hardware. Today’s reveal is described as the “reveal [of the] stunning new design of our next generation VR headset, PlayStation VR2, together with an updated and final design image of our PlayStation VR2 Sense controller.” Head below for a closer look.

First look at the new PlayStation VR2 headset

Images of the upcoming PlayStation VR2 headset have finally arrived courtesy of Sony today. It apparently has a similar shape as the PS VR2 Sense controller, something Sony describes as the “orb” look. The design is inspired by the PS5 family of products but with a sort of more rounded approach:

When our design team created the PS5 console, they also had the next generation VR headset in mind so you’ll notice some similarities in the look and feel. The PS5 console has flat edges as it is meant to be displayed on a flat surface, while there was more emphasis on adding roundness to the design of PS VR2 headset since it is meant to have constant human contact, similar to the rounded edges of the DualSense controller and Pulse 3D headset.

Sony says it has paid close attention to “the ergonomics of the headset and conducted extensive testing to ensure a comfortable feel for a variety of head sizes,” all while ensuring it becomes an “attractive” part of your living room decor. I’m not sure most folks would describe it that way, but it does look to have pulled much of the design aesthetics from the PlayStation 5 as well as the aforementioned PS VR2 Sense controller.

Take a look:

It features an adjustable headband and scope that “places the scope area closer or further away from the face.” Its stereo headphone jack is also very similar the last-generation’s so players will be familiar with it, according to Sony.

New features mentioned in today’s reveal include a lens adjustment dial to match the lens distance between your eyes, a slight weight reduction, a new built-in motor for the headset feedback, and “tiny PlayStation symbols to the front and back bands of the PS VR2 headset to add a comfortable feel for players to enjoy.”

Here’s more details from Sony on the new PlayStation VR2 headset:

When PS VR2 launches, it’ll take a giant leap forward in the way we play games in virtual reality. There are plenty of exciting new features to look forward to in the PS VR2 system, including stunning visual fidelity in 4K HDR and state-of-art graphical rendering, enhanced tracking such as inside-out camera tracking, new PlayStation VR2 Sense Technology features such as headset feedback, and the new, intuitive PS VR2 Sense controller that creates an incredibly deep feeling of immersion. Additionally, the PS VR2 system comes in a simple, single cord set up so you can connect to your games immediately. PS VR2 development kits are already in the hands of game creators, and we are excited for what they’ll come up with to truly make virtual reality a remarkable experience for gamers. We look forward to sharing more details with you about PS VR2. Stay tuned!

