After getting a first look at the latest from the LEGO Mario lineup last week, the entire collection of upcoming creations has been unveiled to get Nintendo fans even more brick-built action to assemble. With seven all-new additions to the Mario lineup debuting later this summer, there are additions from Super Mario 3 to Galaxy and everything in between. Head below for all of the details on the complete LEGO Mario summer collection.

LEGO debuts full Mario summer wave

Marking the third expansion to the LEGO Mario theme, the latest summer wave delivers seven new creations on top of the Adventures with Luigi Starter course. Of the upcoming creations, we already saw the flagship Bower’s Airship, which is now available for pre-order, though there are three other main builds from the lineup. These new expansion sets deliver several different environments from all over Mushroom Kingdom and beyond, complete with various obstacles to traverse and foes to defeat.

For characters that haven’t yet been included in any of the expansion kits, the LEGO Group is also releasing its third edition of the Mario Character Packs. Here, you’re looking at blind bag releases that include one of 10 different friends or foes from the in-game world. There’s everything from Parachute Bob-ombs and Galoombas to Scuttlebug and classic 1-Up Mushrooms.

In terms of new abilities to give Mario and Luigi, the LEGO Group also has a pair of Power-up Packs on the way. This time around, you’re looking at both Frog and Bee versions of the in-game items, which originate from Super Mario Bros. 3 and Super Mario Galaxy, respectively. So there’s a lot of variance across the new LEGO Mario summer wave for those who enjoy the classics or even more recent fan-favorite games.





Here’s the full list of LEGO Mario summer 2021 sets.

Bowser’s Airship: $99.99 | 1,152 pieces

| 1,152 pieces Reznor Knockdown: $69.99 | 862 pieces

| 862 pieces Lakitu Sky World: $39.99 | 484 pieces

| 484 pieces Boss Sumo Bro Topple Tower: $29.99 | 231 pieces

| 231 pieces Bee Mario Power-Up Pack: $9.99 | 13 pieces

| 13 pieces Frog Mario Power-Up Pack: $9.99 | 11 pieces

| 11 pieces Character Packs – Series 3: $4.99 | 24 pieces

Joining the LEGO summer collection later this year

All seven of the new LEGO Mario expansion sets and Power-up Packs will be launching later this summer, come August 1. They’ll debut right alongside the collection’s flagship build, the Luigi Starter Course, and bring the total number of builds from the Nintendo theme up to 32.







9to5Toys’ Take:

While the theme’s most exciting addition was showcased last week with Bowser’s Airship, the other six sets in the latest LEGO Mario wave are certainly going to catch a lot of eyes. The character pack continues to deliver some characters we haven’t received from the actual expansion kits but build out the possibilities even more from previous releases.

One of my favorite things about the latest collection is how technically impressive a lot of the builds are. You can tell by looking at the first wave of creations compared to the latest Mario builds just how much LEGO has been perfecting the play features and interactivity to bring the video game icon into the physical world. Features like the folding design of Bower’s Airship and the spins functionality of the Reznor Knockdown expansion give builders more than just new locals from the Mario universe, but some top-rate kits too.

