HP’s latest Chromebook x360 sees $50 discount with 2-in-1 design in tow at $305

Amazon now offers the HP Chromebook x360 14a 2021 for $304.99 shipped. Down from the usual $355 price tag, you’re looking at $50 in savings, the best price in nearly 2 months, and lowest since it hit $290 back in December. Delivering a 2-in-1 design that’s just as convenient for typing up notes and emails as it is for binging Netflix and more, this Chromebook is centered around a 14-inch HD touchscreen display. Everything is powered by an Intel Pentium processor which pairs with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and all-day battery life. Head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the HP Chromebook with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your setup too, which is always a nice perk.

As far as more premium solutions go for fitting the Chrome OS bill, HP’s Chromebook x360 14c delivers an even more capable feature set for those who don’t mind spending some extra cash. Currently marked down to $499, this $150 in savings delivers an i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD, plus everything else you can read about right here.

HP Chromebook x360 14a features:

The HP Chromebook empowers you to work with ease and efficiency from the comfort of your own home office. The 14″ HD (1366 x 768) micro-edge, BrightView(1) display makes images appear crisp. With Intel® Pentium® Silver N5000 (2) processing power and Intel® UHD Graphics 605 (3), your binge watching, gaming, and music listening experience will be taken to new heights. Securely saving and quickly accessing your work is hassle-free with 64 GB eMMC storage (4) and 4 GB of RAM.

