Oakywood now offering rare 48% off its felt and microfiber AirPods cases from $23

Oakywood is now offering solid price drops on Felt AirPods Pro and AirPods 1/2 Cases at $23 each. Regularly $45, this is more than 48% off the going rate and the lowest prices we have tracked. Shipping prices vary by location, but today’s sizable discount covers that and then some. As you’ll know from our launch coverage, Oakywood makes use of a natural felt material to wrap your precious Apple AirPods case alongside a soft microfiber lining. Alongside the wireless charging-friendly ecological merino wool felt (available in a light gray or a darker Anthracite charcoal color), both sizes ship with a handy metal-like clip so you can attach them to your bag, keys or wherever you might need them. Get a closer look in our hands-on review as part of of our Tested with 9to5Toys series. Additional details below.

While there really aren’t very many wool felt options out there quite like the Oaywood options above, there are certainly more affordable solutions. Amazon has tons of them for under $20, but one standout is the Caseology Vault for Apple AirPods Pro at $14 Prime shipped. You certainly won’t be getting the textile treatment here, but it is even more protective and features a sleek black shell with an included carabiner clip for much less.

Speaking of Oakywood though, we also just got a look at its newer AirPods 3 case with a solid oak or walnut construction. The Qi-ready solution launched earlier this year and you can get a closer look at it right here. Just remember, we are also still tracking a deep and rare price drop on the brand’s wooden 3D world map wall art with up to $120 in savings as well.

More on the Oakywood Felt AirPods Pro case:

The AirPods protective case made of soft merino wool felt was lined with a thin microfiber layer to keep your device in place. Thanks to a handy keychain, you can attach a felt case to your backpack, bag, or keys. Let the best sound quality accompany you on all your adventures – the thick and durable felt AirPods case protects your headphones from any drops and bumps.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!