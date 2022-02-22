Oakywood’s magnetic 3D Wooden World Map wall art hits one of the best prices yet at $120 off

Oakywood is now offering its Wooden World Map 3D home decor piece from $279 shipped in oak or walnut. This unique, hand-crafted home decor piece is regularly $399 and is now $120 off for the lowest price we have tracked. It makes use of an included magnetic system to neatly hang it up on the wall alongside everything else needed to install it like a paper template for proper alignment. It is constructed of a “single-sided 5 mm high-quality veneer” with engraved country borders “for interesting and discernible detail.” Rated 4+ stars at Oakywood. More details below.

If the Oakywood variant above is a bit much for your taste, take a look at The Wood Store’s 3D Wood World Map Wall Art. This set starts at under $50 on Amazon and includes a number of size and customization options to accomodate your space. It’s hard to imagine it being as good a quality as the regularly $399 Oakywood variant, but it is much more affordable and versatile in many ways.

Speaking of Oakywood, you can browse through our extensive coverage on the brand’s other natural wooden accessories right here. We most recently got a look at its new oak or walnut AirPods 3 case after going hands-on with its 15W wireless wooden magnetic Qi charger as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series.

More on the Oakywood Wooden World Map 3D:

Let us introduce our minimalist World Map 3D, made of high quality wooden veneer! This durable wooden world map is a sight to behold on any wall, in any room. Each country borders are engraved for interesting and discernible detail.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!