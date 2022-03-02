LifeProof donates $1 on every purchase of its new Eco-Friendly Apple Watch Series 7 cases

Today we are taking a look at the new LifeProof Eco-Friendly Apple Watch Case for the Series 7 wearables. These form-fitting new cases are designed to wrap your precious Apple Watch Series 7 with an “85% recycled ocean plastic” composite material that is as eco-friendly as it is protective against scratches, bumps, and bruises. They’re available in four colorways for both 41mm and 45mm sizes. You can get a closer look down below.

New LifeProof Eco-Friendly Apple Watch Case

We have covered a number of LifeProof’s environmentally-conscious efforts in the Apple gear accessory space, from its latest MagSafe iPhone 13 cases (here’s our hands-on review of the recycled SEE variant) to the Eco-Friendly AirPods Case that protects the oceans and your Apple earbuds. But now it’s time to dive into the new Eco-Friendly Apple Watch Case.

There’s a new way to wear your Watch. Form-fitting and made from 85% recycled ocean plastic, the Case for Apple Watch is low profile and low impact. Covering your watch front and back, it deflects damage and keeps every Watch feature working. And when you buy, you can give a free $1 to one of our water-minded nonprofit partners.

As we mentioned above, the new cases are made from 85% recycled ocean plastics, which is a particularly nice touch – if you’re going to make use of plastics like this it might as well, at least partially, come right back out of the ocean – alongside what LifeProof refers to as a “low profile and low impact” design. The brand says that it has repurposed over 27,000 pounds of “ocean-based” plastics so far and that purchasers can hand over a “free $1” donation to one of its water-minded nonprofit partners as well.

The new LifeProof Eco-Friendly Apple Watch Case delivers edge-to-edge drop protection with a sort of wrap-around shell that guards the sides of the Watch bezel as well as the display. As expected, the case leaves all of the Apple Watch Series 7’s features accessible and functional.

Now available at $29.99 direct from LifeProof, the latest Series 7 Eco-Friendly Apple Watch Case comes in Pavement, Anchors Away (teal grey/orange), Cudelfish (purple/pink), and Gambit Green (olive/lime). Previous-generation Apple wearable devices can score a similar design from LifeProof via Amazon for the same price as well.

