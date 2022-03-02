Cruise around town with this $220 Gotrax G Max Ultra electric scooter discount at $680

The official Gotrax Amazon storefront is now offering its G Max Ultra Commuting Electric Scooter for $679.99 shipped. Down from $900, today’s offer amounts to $220 in savings while beating our previous mention by $20 from back in November. This also delivers a new all-time low, as well. Geared towards everything from casual rides around the block to commuting to and from the office, this high-end electric scooter delivers 20 MPH top speeds to pair with its 45-mile range and folding design that makes stowing away in-between rides a bit more convenient. You’re also looking at air-filled tires, an electric braking system, and LED display for tracking mileage, enabling cruise control, and more. Head below for more.

Those who aren’t planning on taking spring as an opportunity to scooter to the office will want to check out the Gotrax XR Elite instead for something more affordable. While not quite as feature-packed as the lead deal, Gotrax XR Elite sports a 300W motor that can pull off top speeds of 15.5 MPH and travel with an over 18-mile range. You’re also looking at dual 8.5-inch air-filled tires to help achieve a smooth ride alongside a dual breaking system, not to mention a folding design for convenient storage in-between hitting the streets. All that for $500, or $180 under the featured discount.

On the more pragmatic side of the Green Deals discounts this week, you can currently save on a collection of Greenworks Pro 80V outdoor electric tools. With spring right around the corner, now is the perfect time to outfit your setup with some gas- and oil-free ways to tame the lawn, bushes, and other shrubbery around the yard. Pricing starts at $217 in this Amazon sale and delivers some of the best prices yet on the popular tools.

Gotrax G Max Ultra features:

GOTRAX G Max Ultra is the top of the new high performance series of electric scooters. Powerful 350W motor can easily reach up to 20 mph, travel up to 45 miles per single charge. Max weight load is 220 lbs. Featuring ultra long distance, high quality 36V17.5aH LG battery the G Max Ultra holds charge for up to 45 miles conquering long distances as a worthwhile commuting e-scooter.

