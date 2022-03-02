Jabra’s Elite 7 workout-ready ANC earbuds drop to $160 in all colorways today at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 7 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds in all colorways for $159.99 shipped. Regularly $180, this is solid $20 price drop and a new all-time low on the navy blue set. We have seen the black and mint options for less a few times previously, but they don’t really go on sale that often and rarely with all three color options. The Elite 7 Active fetch the full $180 directly from Jabra and over at Best Buy, for comparison. Specifically designed to accompany you on workouts, they deliver ShakeGrip tech to stay in place alongside IP57 water- and sweat-resistance. The adjustable active noise cancellation and HearThrough options are a nice touch when on runs or in the gym and you’ll also find the usual on-board mic array for taking calls alongside up to 30-hours of wireless listening time with the included charging case. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

If the Jabra vibe has you interested, you might want to also check out our launch coverage on its new Elite 4 sport earbuds. They start at $120 and also feature both ANC tech as well as Google Fast Pair in a more affordable package.

We are also tracking AKG’s up to $150 ANC aluminum wireless earbuds down at $48 shipped as well as a solid and quite rare price drop on the OnePlus Buds Pro with ANC. These buds are on sale for $130 marking the first drop we have tracked since back in November. They deliver up to 38-hour battery life with the Qi charging case and you can get a closer look at them right here.

Then go swing by our headphones deal hub for additional offers on various sets as well as accessories for them, like this ongoing offer on the Beats Fit Pro.

More on the Jabra Elite 7 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds:

FREE YOUR WORKOUT – When you’re working up a sweat, Elite 7 Active stay comfortably in place; With our unique ShakeGrip technology along with being IP57 water and sweatproof, these earbuds are designed to stay in no matter how hard you work out

INTELLIGENT NOISE CONTROL – Choose your preferred levels of immersion or awareness for your workout with adjustable ANC and HearThrough technology – only hear what you want to hear

CRYSTAL-CLEAR CALLS – Whether you’re working out or working on that big deadline, Elite 7 Active offers amazing clarity; With 4 microphones and covered with fine SAATI Acoustex mesh for wind protection, these earbuds have you covered

