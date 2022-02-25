AKG’s up to $150 ANC aluminum wireless earbuds are worth a look down at $48 shipped

After seeing notable deals on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro and LG’s TONE FP8 ANC models this week, Harman Kardon is now offering the AKG N400NC TWS True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $47.99 shipped. Regularly up to $150 and currently on sale for $80 via Amazon third-party sellers, this is up to $102 in savings, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. We have also never seen them drop below $80 at Amazon for comparison. AKG has been making professional-grade audio gear since the mid 1940’s, so unless you must have the latest and greatest from the big tech brands, today’s offer is certainly worth a look with over $100 in savings. The 12 hours of wireless playback (10-minute quick charge for extra hour) is joined by active noise cancellation to keep you focused and drown out annoying environmental noise. You’ll also find an aluminum and soft silicone construction alongside the IPX7 waterproof rating, auto-pausing, and sound tuned by a trusted audio/recording brand. Head below for more details.

While they might not be firmly planted in the pro audio space like AKG has been for years, Anker does make some great earbud solutions. The Anker Life A2 are a solid bet, but you’ll find some even more affordable models in the brand’s latest Amazon sale from $32 alongside a host of charging and MagSafe gear starting from just $9.

Head over to our headphones hub for additional options with solid price drops attached. If you have a more traditional over- or on-ear set to keep organized, we are also tracking Lamicall’s rotatable hanger clamp at under $12 Prime shipped right now. It provides a swiveling hanger for your cans that works on a plethora of desks, shelving units, and more. All of the details are right here.

More on the AKG N400NC TWS headphones:

AKG N400NC TWS headphones meld reference sound and best-in-class Active Noise Cancelling technology in a refined, true wireless form factor. Lightweight and waterproof, they play inspiring sound for 12 hours (combined playtime), while being conveniently noise and wire-free. Their minimalistic design features an all-function touch panel to easily manage calls and music, or to access the virtual assistants for hands-free help. Their oval, ergonomic shape allows to enjoy their pure, clear sound in all comfort.

