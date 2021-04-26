Apple’s new item trackers are here, we have seen new cases from Nomad, Pad & Quill, and Spigen, but now it’s time for the Caseology Vault AirTags Carabiner Case. Unlike some of the aforementioned options that are firmly planted on the fancy leather side of things, Caseology is taking a more rugged approach with its first accessory for Apple’s new AirTags. The Vault AirTags Carabiner Case features a textured TPU construction with a handy, included clipping mechanism to safely affix it to your EDC. It is now available for purchase at $14 or $6 under the MSRP. Head below for a closer look.

The Caseology Vault AirTags Carabiner Case takes on a more dog tag-like shape as opposed to some of the more rounded options we have seen thus far. The sort of snap-in design has users pushing the AirTags directly into the opening along the bottom of the dog tag housing with a nice cutout for the included and optional carabiner. It can also just attach directly to your key chain. The AirTag appears to sit completely flush with the housing as well.

The housing itself is made of a “tough, durable, sandstone textured TPU [that] keeps your AirTags safe,” according to Caseology. It also sports a “textured line detailing for a rugged look and feel.” Here’s more details from Caseology:

The newest addition to the Vault family is made with tough mil-grade TPU, featuring our classic detailing and rugged design. Vault’s sandstone texture means it feels good and grips great. This compact carrying case for the AirTag offers a convenient carabiner, allowing you to clip and go. Built to keep your AirTag safe by your side.

The new AirTags Carabiner Case is also part of the larger Caseology Vault collection that includes a $14 case for Apple AirPods Pro as well as a series of cases for various iPhone models.

Caseology Vault AirTags Carabiner Case is now up for purchase on Amazon for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. It is currently listed at $20 and out of stock direct from Caseology, for comparison’s sake. This one also ships with a limited lifetime warranty (more details here).

9to5Toys’ Take

It was only a matter time before longtime iPhone accessory maker Caseology unleashed its AirTags case. And we are expecting even more from the brand at some point in the future. The optional carabiner portion of the case is a nice touch alongside what, at this point, seems to be a unique shape to the case itself. But best of all, you can get your precious AirTags safe and protected for just $14.

