Case-Mate AirTag Key Ring hits Amazon all-time low at $8 + vegan leather model for $15 (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the Case-Mate AirTag Key Ring Holder for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15 directly from Case-Mate and fetching as much for almost all of last year before dropping to the $9 range at Amazon for the holidays. This is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find at nearly 50% off. This one dropped alongside the rest of the Case-Mate AirTag gear last summer (the vegan leather variant is 25% off right now at $15 Prime shipped as well), and provides a “durable, precision” fit mount to secure your Apple item tracker. It also ships with a “heavy-duty” key ring clip so you can affix it to your EDC or just about anywhere else you might need it. More details below.

If this more affordable 2-pack wont cut it at about half the price of today’w lead deal, swing by our master roundup. There, you’ll find a giant selection of the best options on the market ranging from higher-end solutions to some of the most inexpensive cases out there worth waiting for shipping on. Dive in right here.

If you would prefer to take the clear route, we are also still racking a notable price on the Spigen Ultra Hybrid. Now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low, this one is also marked down to $8 Prime shipped and you can get a closer look at the deal in our previous coverage from last week. Not to mention an ongoing price drop on Pelican’s protective AirTag Stick-On Mount at 25% off the going rate.

More on the Case-Mate AirTag Key Ring:

Key Ring case designed for Apple AirTag 2021 (AirTag is not included)

Secures easily to keys, luggage or purses

Easily insert or remove your AirTag

Heavy-duty ring clip

Durable outer shell securely holds your AirTag

