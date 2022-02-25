Wyze Cam Outdoor drops to $52 following a rare Amazon discount (Reg. $70)

Amazon currently offers the Wyze Cam Outdoor Security Camera Starter Bundle for $52.14 shipped. Normally selling for $70, this is the first notable discount since back on Black Friday, a 25% savings, and the best price since back in April of last year where it went for a few cents less. Wyze Cam Outdoor features a 1080p sensor that’s backed by a weather-resistant design for monitoring everything from package deliveries to other outdoor happenings. Alongside Alexa and Assistant support, you’ll also be able to count on 2-way audio, Night Vision, and up to 6-month battery life on a single charge. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the weather-resistant design or battery-powered features will want to check out the more affordable Wyze Cam v3 at $36 instead. You’ll benefit from much of the same smart capabilities as noted above, just with a focus that’s tailored more towards indoor usage. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review and Amazon shoppers largely agree.

All of this week’s best Siri, Alexa, and Assistant deals are now up for the taking in our smart home guide. We’re tracking quite a few rare discounts in particular, like this new all-time low on a Philips Hue Gradient Lightstrip, as well as this collection of Aqara gear from $16.

Wyze Cam Outdoor features:

 Low profile base station; Connect up to 4 cameras to a single base station and view all video streams in the Wyze app; This starter bundle includes one Base Station and one camera. IP65 weather resistant; Bring on the downpours, blizzards, and heatwaves; Wyze Cam Outdoor is built from the ground-up to be a workhorse in even the harshest conditions

