LEGO debuts new limited-edition Jane Goodall Tribute set, here’s how to score it for FREE

An all-new collection of LEGO kits just dropped to kickoff March, and now we’re seeing the LEGO Group launch its latest promotion to entice shoppers. Delivering the latest gift with purchase from the LEGO Group, its new Jane Goodall Tribute set arrives with over 275 pieces to pay homeage to the famed primatologist. Head below for a closer look at the new LEGO model and to learn how it can be added to your collection for free.

LEGO Jane Goodall Tribute now available

Last year, the LEGO Group launched a new Tribute set for International Women’s Day centered around Amelia Earhart. Now, a year later, it’s turning a single set into more of a theme by carrying over the brick-built homage to yet another renowned explorer. Famed primatologist Jane Goodall is now making her brick-built debut today with an all-time Tribute set.

Delivering much of the same display-worthy build as last time around, the new model arrives with 276 pieces and rests on a little black display base. Depicting a vignette packed with the monkeys that she studies, the Jane Goodall Tribute set delivers three of the LEGO apes complete with some trees and other foliage. Though the minifigure of the primatologist is also included and is arguably the star of the show. A printed display plaque reading Dr. Jane Goodall, Ethologist completes the kit.

How to score this one for free

Like pretty much every other promotional LEGO kit, the new Jane Goodall Tribute build will be available as a free gift with purchase on select orders. This time around, there’s no specific theme you’ll need to pad your cart with to lock-in the kit, so long as you’re picking up $120 or more in sets. It will be automatically added to your cart on qualifying orders. Luckily, there are plenty of new creations that just landed in the LEGO shop for March 1, so be sure to check out everything here.

This promotion is slated to run through March 15 or until stock runs out. In the past we’ve issued a word of caution that these freebie builds typically sell out before the promotion ends, but things have been staying around longer as of late. Still, it’s worth locking this one in sooner than later if it’s a must-have.

Here are the full terms and conditions:

Free LEGO Jane Goodall Tribute (40530) offer is valid for orders online at LEGO.com, in LEGO Stores and LEGO Catalog telephone orders from 3/3/2022 to 3/15/2022, while stocks last. Qualifying purchase must be equal to or greater than $120 in LEGO merchandise only. Bricks & Pieces orders are not valid for this promotion. One set per household. Cannot be applied to previous purchases. If the qualifying LEGO purchase(s) is returned to us for a refund, the gift must also be returned to us together with the qualifying LEGO purchase(s). It cannot be purchased, exchanged or substituted for any other item or cash value. Offer is not valid at LEGOLAND Parks, LEGOLAND Discovery Centers or LEGO Certified Stores. The LEGO Group reserves the right to cancel or modify this promotion at any time without prior notice.

9to5Toys’ Take:

I am digging that the LEGO Group is continuing the theme from last year and releasing yet another build that celebrates a famous explorer/scientist in honor of International Women’s Day. The LEGO Jane Goodall Tribute set itself is also pretty neat, though does seem like we’re getting less build for spending more cash.

Last year’s Amelia Earhart Tribute was a bit more substantial and a cooler build in my opinion. Plus it was available for free by hiring a lower spend threshold than this year’s. Even so, there is a lot to like here with the little diorama and the fact that there are so many new LEGO sets out means that most builders won’t have any issue getting there hands on this new gift with purchase.

