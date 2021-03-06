After an all-new collection of LEGO kits dropped at the start of the month, today is seeing the launch of yet another creation. Entering as the latest gift with purchase from The LEGO Group, its new Amelia Earhart Tribute kit arrives as a limited-edition build that stacks up to over 200 pieces. Completely with a display stand and exclusive minifigure, this collectors kit is certainly one of the more enticing promotions as of late. Head below for a closer look at the new LEGO Amelia Earhart Tribute model and to learn how it can be added to your collection for free.

LEGO unboxes Amelia Earhart Tribute build

It’s not too often that an entirely new collection of builds debuts only the be followed up by a chance to score a limited-edition creation. But 2021 has shown has that The LEGO Group is mixing things up with its split winter waves, and now giving builders a chance to score an eye-catching new Amelia Earhart Tribute kit alongside its latest models.

The new 203-piece creation debuts with an entirely unique theme, taking the famed pilot Amelia Earhart and giving her a brick-built debut. Most of the build here is centered around the aerial explorer’s Lockheed Vega 5B plane, which is assembled out of some bright red bricks. There’s also some slick yellow accenting that really brings the build together.

Alongside the exclusive new Amelia Earhart minifigure, there’s also a display stand to hold up the plane that’s complemented by a little plaque to round out the build. It’s also worth mentioning that The LEGO Group’s latest promotional kit enters in celebration of International Women’s Day, which is nice to see.

How to score this one for free

Like pretty much every other promotional LEGO kit, the new Amelia Earhart Tribute build will be available as a free gift with purchase on select orders. This time around, there’s no specific theme you’ll need to pad your cart with to lock-in the kit, so long as you’re picking up $100 or more in sets. It will be automatically added to your cart on qualifying orders. Luckily, there are plenty of new creations that just landed in the LEGO shop, so be sure to check out everything here.

This promotion is slated to run through March 14 or until stock runs out. If any of the other recent gifts with purchase from The LEGO Group have been any indication, the Amelia Earhart Tribute set will likely sell out well before that timeline expires. So if you’re hoping to bring this limited-edition build to your collection, best to lock down an order sooner than later.

9to5Toys’ Take

The latest gift with purchase from LEGO enters as one of its best promotional kits to date in my book. It’s everything you want to see from a build like this. There’s nothing quite like it in the current LEGO catalog, or past for that matter, not to mention a fantastic collector’s kit. And the timing couldn’t be better either. With so many new builds having dropped at the start of the month, there are plenty of creations for builders to lock-in while scoring this limited-edition Amelia Earhart Tribute LEGO set.

