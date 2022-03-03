Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Book of Demons, Castles of Mad King Ludwig, more

Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking alongside all of today’s Apple hardware offers. Those include the 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well as ongoing offers on stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 models, and more. Today’s app collection is headlined by titles like Castles of Mad King Ludwig, Book of Demons: Tablet Edition, iColorama, and a Gold Box offer on Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: PropFun Pro – magic camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Minnow: Watch Shows and Movies: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: iColorama: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Photo Animator Studio Maker: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022: $56 (Reg. $100)

Today’s best game deals: Fire Emblem Three Houses $40, Forza Horizon 5 up to $13 off, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Storm Rain Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lumy: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: GeoGuesser 2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iWatermark+ Logo Photo & Video: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Pure Piano: $15 (Reg. $27)

iOS Universal: Bird’s Forest: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Moom: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Desktop Curtain: $3 (Reg. $5)

More on Book of Demons:

Tap & slash your way through the Archdemon’s hordes in this atmospheric paper pop-up dungeon crawler recapturing the soul of the genre with loads of intelligent humor. LASTING FUN: Procedurally Generated Dungeons, endless mode after completing the main, 8 hours long campaign! Three character classes with unique mechanics! LOADS OF QUALITY CONTENT: 70+ different types of unique monsters, 80 base card types with Rare and Legendary variants; over *100 000* variants total!

