Today’s best game deals: Fire Emblem Three Houses $40, Forza Horizon 5 up to $13 off, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Fire Emblem: Three Houses on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 in digital form. Amazon’s listing on the physical copy has been jumping in and out of stock at $40 this morning. Regularly $60, this is $20 or 33% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. With the announcement of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes hitting during last month’s Nintendo Direct presentation and pre-orders already live, now’s a great time to catch up on the series. This turn-based tactical RPG has players freely roaming the Garreg Mach Monastery in between battle alongside the three houses of the Officers Academy: The Black Eagles with house leader Edelgard, the Blue Lions, and The Golden Deer. One of the better RPGs on Switch, just about any fan of the genre will want to ensure this one is in their library. Head below for the rest of today’s offers including It Takes Two, Forza Horizon 5, Just Dance 2022, Forza Horizon 5, Ghostrunner, Control: Ultimate Edition, and more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- It Takes Two Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Forza Horizon 5 from $52.50 (Reg. $60)
- Ghostrunner eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- Control: Ultimate Edition PSN $14 (Reg. $40)
- Just Dance 2022 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Hitman Trilogy PSN $60 (Reg. $100)
- DOOM 64 Switch $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM 3 Switch $2.50 (Reg. $10)
- DOOM II (Classic) Switch $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM (1993) Switch $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM (2016) Switch $10 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Games Under $15 sale via PSN
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 + Multiplayer Pack DLC $48 (Reg. $70)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition Xbox $24 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Xbox $3 (Reg. $25+)
- MLB The Show 21 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. $15+)
- BANDAI NAMCO Xbox Publisher Sale up to 85% off
- Assassin’s Creed Xbox Publisher Sale up to 75% off
- Dark Souls Trilogy from $43 (Reg. up to $55)
- Far Cry 6 Gold Steelbook Edition $75 (Reg. $110)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Steelbook $85 (Reg. $130)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat XL $5 (Reg. $20)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. up to $50)
- OKAMI HD $10 (Reg. $20)
- Persona 5 Strikers Switch $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Double Dragon Retro Brawler Bundle eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $42 (Reg. $60)
- NieR: Automata GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- BioShock Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl PSN $25 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 and Octo Expansion Bundle $47 (Reg. $80)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-order $54 with PS Plus (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
Get a mouthful of the new Kirby game for FREE alongside today’s new gameplay trailer
Microsoft Flight Simulator now available on Xbox One, Cloud gaming, more in March Game Pass
NVIDIA data breach could point at potential Nintendo Switch 2 console in development
Valve isn’t making its own Steam Pass, but ‘more than happy’ to help bring Game Pass to Steam
Report: Details and pricing on Sony’s Game Pass competitor + potential official unveil next month
Call of Duty 2023 reportedly delayed to 2024, this year’s release still on track
Sony gives us our very first look at the new PlayStation VR2 headset
FREE Nintendo 3DS games and deals + eShop exclusives to secure before they are gone forever
Sea of Thieves Shrouded Islands is the game’s first time-limited narrative-driven Adventure
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!