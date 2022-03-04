Jabra’s new Elite 3 earbuds deliver Google Fast Pair at an all-time low of $60 (Save 25%)

Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 3 Google Fast Pair True Wireless Earbuds for $59.99 shipped. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, is one of the first overall discounts, and drops to match the all-time low. Available in two styles, the new Jabra Elite 3 just launched at the end of last year and arrive with the most novel feature of Google Fast Pair for quickly syncing to your Android handset. Otherwise, you’re looking at a true wireless design centered around 6mm drivers with 7 hours of battery life per charge. The companion USB-C charging case brings that up to 28 hours and round out the package with IP55 water-resistance. Our hands-on review over at 9to5Google offers a better idea of what to expect from the experience.

Those in the market for something a bit more workout-friendly will want to check out Jabra’s Elite 7 earbuds. These step up the feature set with ANC and an even more fitness-capable design, while also bumping up the price to match. So while these aren’t quite going to be as affordable as the lead deal, the $160 price tag is lower than we’ve seen before.

And when it comes to other third-party offerings that continue the trend of ditching in-house earbuds from Google or Samsung for that matter, have a look at our recent feature. With a year’s worth of true wireless earbud reviews under our belt, we combed through options from every category and price point to highlight our favorites. Including the latest from Anker, Marshall, and more, you can get the full rundown right here.

More on the Jabra Elite 3 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds:

Jabra Elite 3 true wireless earbuds are engineered for those who love rich, powerful sound and crystal-clear calls. Customizing your sound is effortless with the Elite 3 earbuds. With class-leading personalization options via the intuitive Sound+ app, these ergonomic earbuds are engineered with 6mm speakers to deliver a punchy, fuller bass that’s not only just powerful, but also unique to you. For music your way, every day, these Jabra Elite 3 earbuds let you tailor your music to suit your individual hearing profile. Have a smooth day from start to finish with Alexa Built-in, Spotify Tap playback, and Google Fast Pair.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!