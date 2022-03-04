Microsoft’s latest wireless Xbox gamepads now start from $49 (Reg. up to $65), more from $24

Amazon is now offering the current-generation Xbox Core Wireless Controller in Black for $49 or Shock Blue for $49.49 shipped. Regularly $65 and currently on sale for $55 and $60, respectively, direct from Microsoft, they have been sitting in the $55 to $59 region elsewhere lately and are now slightly below the previous 2022 low. You’ll also find the white current-generation model on sale for $49.99 with free shipping for Prime members at Woot. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. While we have seen them for lower, if you’re looking to score an extra first-party controller right now, these are the best prices around. Up to 40 hours of battery life, the hybrid D-pad, textured grips, a 3.5mm headset jack, and the dedicated Share button highlight the feature list. More details and deals below from $24.

But if it’s just an extra Xbox gamepad for couch co-op and the like you’re after, take a look at the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controllers. They sell for around $30 but you can score the Mass Effect N7 model on sale at $23.95 shipped – a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. They will certainly tether you to the console, but they are also around half the price of the Microsoft models above, include mappable controls, a share button, and the 3.5mm headset jack.

We are also still tracking Microsoft’s latest Xbox Elite Wireless Controller for $140 shipped at Walmart. This is a $40 price drop and the best price we have tracked this year. Get a closer look at the pro-grade experience, customizable controls, and interchangeable thumbsticks in our hands-on review. Then check out PowerA’s wild new Xbox Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands controller while you’re at it.

More on the latest Xbox Wireless controllers:

Experience the modernized design of the Xbox Wireless Controller in Shock Blue, featuring sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort and effortless control during gameplay with battery usage up to 40 hours.

Stay on target with the hybrid D-pad, textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case. Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm audio headset jack.

Connect using the USB-C port for direct plug and play to console or PC. Support for AA batteries is included on the rear.

Seamlessly capture and share content with the Share button.

