Here’s another chance at Microsoft’s latest Xbox Elite Wireless Controller for $140 (Reg. $180)

While Xbox Series S consoles are still seeing notable price drops from $270, we have also now spotted Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 back down at $139.99 shipped via Walmart. Also matched directly from Microsoft, this is matching our previous mention from earlier this year and another great chance to add the latest first-party pro-grade gamepad to your Xbox rig. Compatible with Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows 10, standout features include customizable button mapping, 40-hours of battery life, interchangeable thumbstick and paddles, as well as USB-C charging. Rated 4+ stars from 5,500 customers at Best Buy where it fetches the full $180. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more.

If it’s just an extra gamepad you’re after, you can save a ton by opting for the PowerA wired variant. Now shipping for $30 shipped via Amazon, this one clearly isn’t as pro-grade as the real thing above, but it will still provide a great second controller experience and even includes some mappable “advanced gaming buttons” you can tinker around with.

Another great addition to your current-generation Xbox setup is the HyperX CloudX Gaming Headset. This option is now selling for $45, or 36% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Just be sure to check out this novel Stormtrooper Xbox controller holder and this morning’s best game deals including the upcoming Elden Ring while you’re at it.

More on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2:

The all-new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 features over 30 new ways to play like a pro, including adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks. Experience limitless customization with new interchangeable components and exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app. Save up to 3 custom profiles on the controller and switch between them on the fly. Swap thumbstick toppers, D-pads, and paddles to tailor your controller to your preferred gaming style. Stay in the game for longer with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life and re-engineered components that are built to last.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!