Take a look at PowerA’s wild new Xbox Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands controller, pre-orders now live

PowerA’s new Xbox Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands controller is now up for pre-order ahead of this month’s release. It will begin shipping just one day before the launch of the game it is designed after, when the upcoming Borderlands spin-off, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, releases on March 25, 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series S|X, and more. A perfect collector’s item for folks excited to jump into the new looter-shooter meets fantasy world Gearbox game, PowerA has delivered an eye-catching design to its new Enhanced Xbox Wired Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands controller. Head below for a closer look.

PowerA’s new Xbox Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands controller

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is set for release later this month, bringing the usual Borderlands-style looter-shooter experience alongside magic casting at break-neck speeds and co-op gameplay. PowerA’s new Xbox Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands controller is delivering pink and purple hues set atop a black paint job with hand drawn-style doodles, clearly inspired by the upcoming Gearbox game. It might be one of the more eye-catching designs in the sizable PowerA Enhanced controller lineup as well.

The new controller is ready for Xbox Series S|X with ergonomic grips and a typical button layout for anyone familiar with an Xbox wireless gamepad. You’ll also find a dedicated share button, an on-board 3.5mm headset jack, dual rumble motors, and a pair of mappable “Advanced Gaming Buttons” for some customization, all in a package well under the price of the official wireless counterparts.

Take your game to new levels with the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S. Begin your epic (yet tiny) adventure full of fantasy, chaos and powerful weapons with this controller, inspired by Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands! Officially licensed by Xbox, this brilliantly engineered controller features two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons you can program quickly, mid-action.

The new PowerA Xbox Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands controller is now up for pre-order at Amazon for $39.99 with a Match 24, 2022 release date.

Get a closer look at Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands right here and dive into our games/apps deal hub for all of the latest price drops on Xbox games and much more.

