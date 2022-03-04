Ninja’s regularly up to $300 Foodi 10-in-1 XL Air Fry Oven drops to $150 for today only (Refurb.)

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja DT201 Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Convection Toaster Oven for $144.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $300 and going for $270 in new condition at Amazon, today’s deal is $120 off the current rate and is the lowest we can find. Amazon’s renewed option is sitting at $206, for comparison’s sake. If you’re looking for an all-in-one countertop oven, this one can air fry, air roast, bake, whole roast, broil, toast, dehydrate, reheat, and comes with a pizza setting. It features a “90-second oven preheat time” with enough space for an up to 12-pound turkey or a pair of 12-inch pizzas on top of the the built-in, oil-free air fryer for French fries and much more. The stainless steel finish is nice touch and it comes with a host of accessories: two sheet pans, a couple of wire racks, the air fry basket, roast tray, and more. Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More details below.

A more affordable solution can be found in our recent coverage of a new all-time low on Chefman’s 20L family-sized Toast-Air Oven Air Fryer. Now down at $98 shipped, this will save you another $52 and while it’s not quite as feature-rich, it still provides more than enough space for a family dinner alongside built-in air frying capabilities. You can get a closer look alongside other discounted cookers right here.

But for something even more high-end, discounts on Ninja’s latest dual-layer 14-in-1 Multi-Cooker Fryer are still alive and well. With options starting from $200, these models provide steam frying options as well as the ability to cook multiple tiers of food at the same time. Everything you need to know is in our previous deal coverage and you can find even more notable cooking upgrades over in our constantly-updated home goods deal hub.

More on the Ninja DT201 Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven:

TRUE SURROUND CONVECTION: Up to 10X the convection power vs. a traditional full-size convection oven for faster, crispier, and juicy results.

10-IN-1 VERSATILITY: Air Fry, Air Roast, Bake, Whole Roast, Broil, Toast, Bagel, Dehydrate, Reheat, and Pizza all in one powerful, 1800-watt appliance.

FASTER COOKING: 90-second oven preheat time and up to 30% faster cooking than a traditional full-size convection oven.

XL FAMILY-SIZED CAPACITY: 2-level even cooking, no rotating required—fit a 5-lb. chicken and a sheet pan of vegetables, (2) 12-inch pizzas, or a 12-lb. turkey.

