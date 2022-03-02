New Amazon low hits Chefman’s 20L family-sized Toast-Air Oven Air Fryer at $98 + more

Amazon is now offering the 20L Chefman Toast-Air Toaster Oven Air Fryer for $98 shipped. Regularly up to $200 at Best Buy where it currently fetches $170, this model has been sitting in the $125 range at Amazon lately and is now at a new all-time low. There are certainly comparable models out there for big-time brands, but you’ll hard-pressed to find one with a 21-quart capacity at this price. It features nine preset cooking modes (air fries, bakes, broils, convection bakes, convection broils, toasts, and more) as well as enough space for 10-inch pizzas or a whole chicken as well as up to 450-degree adjustable temperatures. You’ll also find some nice safety features like over-heat protection alongside plenty of dishwater-safe accessories: broil pan, two dehydrator racks, air fry basket, baking rack, and removable crumb tray. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Best Buy customers. More details below.

More air fryer and cooker deals:

Swing by our home goods deal hub for additional discounts on kitchen upgrades, household essentials, and more. This morning saw Ninja’s CREAMi ice cream and frozen treat maker hit some new all-time lows in various colorways to have ready for spring and summer. Regularly $230, you can land one for $180 shipped right now and all of the details you need are right here.

More on the Chefman Toast-Air Toaster Oven Air Fryer:

DUAL FUNCTION COOKING: Automatically transitions between cooking presets for precise cooking of your favorite foods, just set it and forget it. Enjoy your favorite fried food without any extra oil needed. The high-speed convection fans speed up baking & provide that desired fried finish & flavor.

9 VERSATILE PRESETS: This versatile 9-in-1 appliance air fries, bakes, broils, convection bakes, convection broils, toasts, and more. The temperature range of 200-450°F makes it easy to achieve a healthy, crispy, fried finish using less oil than traditional fryers – or no oil at all. Make better-for-you fries that are just as crispy and tasty, roast a whole chicken, or perfect your avocado toast all in one appliance.

XL FAMILY SIZE: Extra guests, or just extra hungry? Either way, this toaster oven air fryer was thoughtfully designed with the whole family in mind.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!