Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 review: Numerous updates make this gaming chair my favorite so far [Video]

Secretlab might be one of the most well-known names when it comes to the iconic high-backed style gaming chair. While I’ve tried some from Vertagear and AndaSeat in the past, the $549 Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 is the first time I’ve considered using a so-called “gaming chair” as my main seat for all-day work and play. Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

What’s new for 2022?

For 2022, Secretlab has made a lot of changes and upgrades to the Titan line. To the naked eye, it might be hard to tell all of the differences, but there are quite a few changes to cover.

First off, there are new materials available. We have the new Softweave Plus fabric, which is a $20 upgrade. It’s a blend of gray and black threads that give a nice bright look. Most of my testing has been in the winter so I haven’t been able to test how well this will keep you cool but it is also designed to be more durable than other fabrics.

The stock material is special leatherette. I haven’t tried the Secretlab NEO Hybrid Leatherette, but it’s designed to be more durable than standard fake leathers that have a reputation for deteriorating in a short time. Again, I haven’t tried this new leatherette to put it to the test and these are Secretlab’s claims.

Additionally, the Titan EVO has different sizes available for different sizes of users.

Small – under 5’6” 200 lbs

Regular – 5’7”-6’2” under 220 lbs

XL = 5’11” – 6-9” and 175-395 lbs

The chair we have here is the regular size, which fits me well. I’m 6’1” and about 185lbs.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022: Video

4-way lumbar support

One of the biggest features here in my opinion is the four-way lumbar support. Now, Secretlab has adjustable lumbar support on the older Titan, but this new chair has new capabilities. In addition to pushing out to support a lower back, the support can also move up and down to hit your back in just the right spot. There are two dials, one on the left and one on the right, that control how high and how pushed out the support is.

For me, I’m pretty close to the max height on the regular size chair, and I’m using it near the lowest setting for height and have it almost pushed out to the max. It keeps my posture in a much better position than when the support is not engaged.

Likewise, this is a major upgrade over gaming chairs that rely on removable cushions to provide support. The ability to dial in the lumbar support to my back was a welcomed feature.

Armrests

Secretlab has also engineered some quick-swap armrest tops. For $80, some upgraded Technogel premium armrest tops are available for pre-order from Secretlab.

Otherwise, the 4D armrests offer plenty of adjustability by moving up, down, pivoting in and out, and moving forward and backward. There is a little bit of slop when moving them, but most of the time that isn’t an issue for me.

Magnetic head pillow

Secretlab has really taken the time to think through things that can make the Titan EVO 2022 feel even more premium. Another example of this is the magnetic memory foam head pillow. Instead of being always attached or using straps, the pillow will snap into place using magnets. There are about five inches of height adjustability with this mounting design. And in addition to that sleek mounting method, the pillow feels great with some cooling gel and soft memory foam.

Personally, I don’t find myself using the cushion much since I keep the seat back pretty upright, but when I do want to lean back a little bit, the head pillow is a comfy addition to the chair.

But wait, there’s more

Beyond new materials, lumbar support, and swappable armrest tops, the Titan EVO 2022 has plenty more updates. A reshaped sculpted pebble seat base, shorter hydraulics, and an anti-counterfeit NFC tag all add to the performance of this chair.

Setup

Secretlab provides some great documentation for how to build the Titan EVO 2022. Everything is well labeled and easy to find. Compared to gaming chairs I’ve tried, the Titan EVO 2022 was more straightforward to put together.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022: Comfort

With all of these features combined, the Secretlab Titan EVO 2022 has been my favorite racer-style gaming chair I’ve tried. The adjustable lumbar support is a clutch for me. I spend a lot of time at my desk when working and often in the evenings when gaming. Having a chair that helps support and promote a healthy posture has been crucial.

I’m still not sure if I’d prefer this over the Autonomous Kinn, which has been my go-to for over two years. I’ve spent a lot of time in that chair. But The Titan EVO 2022 is the first time I’ve really considered giving it up for a “gaming chair.”

While it won’t lay flat, it has about 165 degrees of recline and can bend ridiculously far forward. When working at my desk I like to have the chair nearly vertical to promote better posture, but I do appreciate the ability to recline a bit. And like most gaming chairs, on the left side of the chair is a level that will enable the chair to rock and you can lock it at any angle. This might be where the past-vertical adjustment of the seatback comes in handy.

I would describe the cushion as on the firm side. It’s not a super comfy plush seat. But, once again for me, that’s what I prefer. I don’t really want to sink into a chair when I am gaming at my PC or working all day. Secretlab describes it as the perfect blend of comfort and support, which I would agree is right in line with what I prefer for a chair.

The sides of the seat rise a bit and cradle me when sitting, but it’s nothing like the high-sided design of the Vertagear SL5000 that really feels like a seat from a race car. Once again, it’s just about perfect for me at 6’1 and 185 pounds.

9to5Toys’ Take

Overall, I’ve been loving the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 gaming chair. If I had to nit-pick, there is a little bit of slop in the armrests and a little bit in the rocking mechanism as well. Even when you have it locked into a rocking position the chair will tilt back and forth a little bit when I’m adjusting my position. Most of the gaming chairs I’ve tried do this, though, so I wasn’t too surprised when I also experienced it on the Titan Evo 2022.

If I haven’t made it clear enough already, this is the first time I’ve considered using a gaming chair every day for work and gaming.

Now, I haven’t tried Razer’s new Izkur chair, which has some similar adjustable lumbar features and is currently on sale for $400, but I now understand why Secretlab has built up its reputation amongst gamers and professionals.

