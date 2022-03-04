Android app deals of the day: Vengeance RPG, Net Signal Pro, File Manager Pro, Cubes, more

It’s time to head into this weekend with all of Friday’s best Android game and app deals. Just be sure to scope out this new all-time low on the OnePlus 9 and this offer on Google’s Nest Thermostat as well. Our app deal collection features price drops on titles like Dungeon999, Net Signal Pro, File Manager Pro, Vengeance RPG, Super8Pro, Cubes, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the OnePlus 9 and its three Hasselblad-backed cameras falling to a new all-time low at $150 off. But we also have some great deals live on Google smart home gear including the second-best price on its Nest Thermostat and the Google Nest Hub Max display as part of Best Buy’s latest weekend sale. You’ll also want to check out deals on this Google Fit smart scale, SanDisk’s portable 2TB Extreme SSD, and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on Vengeance RPG:

Vengeance RPG and Vengeance RPG 2D are the same games, but with different graphics. Vengeance is a single-player RPG in which you can immerse yourself in a story accompanied by beautiful music and atmosphere. Your journey will be rewarded with legendary and mythical items.

