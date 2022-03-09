Save a fortune on Shark’s originally $600 auto-empty robot vac today at $180 (Refurb.)

-
Home GoodswootShark
Orig. $600 $180

Today only, Woot is offering the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base (RV1001AE) for $179.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $600, this model without the self-empty base sells for $357 at Amazon where the renewed listings with the auto-empty bin sell for $400. Today’s deal is a massive up to $220 in savings over the next best listing and $90 under our mention from last summer. Features include smartphone control and voice command support, whole home mapping, and selective room cleaning options. That’s on top of the bagless, self-emptying base that brings a completely autonomous cleaning experience so you don’t have to do much of anything for up to 30-days. The neat, row-by-row cleaning path is a nice touch alongside auto-return charging/resume, and the design that specifically handles pets with a “self-cleaning brushroll and a high-efficiency filter to capture dust, dander, and pet allergens.” Ships with a 90-day warranty. More details below. 

If the auto-empty base isn’t needed in your case, we are also still tracking some solid offers on Anker’s RoboVac solutions in brand new condition as well:

But if you’re after an even more high-end solution, take a look at this ongoing offer on Roborock’s smart auto-empty S7 robot vacuum and mop. Not only will this one vacuum up and empty itself, it will also leave the floors sparkling clean with built-in mopping action. Now $150 off the going rate, you can get more details and a closer look at what it is capable of in our previous deal coverage and hands-on view review.

More on the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base:

FORGET ABOUT VACUUMING FOR UP TO A MONTH:  A bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris. POWERFUL SUCTION:  Deep-cleaning power to take on large debris, small debris, and pet hair on carpets & floors. NO HAIR WRAP:  Self-cleaning brushroll removes pet hair and long hair as it cleans–no more hair wrap. PHONE OR VOICE COMMAND:  Schedule whole-home cleanings or target specific rooms or areas to clean right now with the SharkClean app or voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

woot

Shark

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Let Roborock’s smart auto-empty S7 robo vac and m...
Anker’s flagship smart RoboVac and mop now $200 o...
Razer’s up to $150 Raiju Android controller hits ...
Save a massive $300 on Vitamix refurbished Venturist V1...
Beats Studio Buds return to 2022 low in all three color...
Amazon now offers Google’s 2-pack of Nest Wifi ro...
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8/+ see first discounts at up to $7...
Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack sees 1-day pric...
Load more...
Show More Comments