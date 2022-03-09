Save a fortune on Shark’s originally $600 auto-empty robot vac today at $180 (Refurb.)

Today only, Woot is offering the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base (RV1001AE) for $179.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $600, this model without the self-empty base sells for $357 at Amazon where the renewed listings with the auto-empty bin sell for $400. Today’s deal is a massive up to $220 in savings over the next best listing and $90 under our mention from last summer. Features include smartphone control and voice command support, whole home mapping, and selective room cleaning options. That’s on top of the bagless, self-emptying base that brings a completely autonomous cleaning experience so you don’t have to do much of anything for up to 30-days. The neat, row-by-row cleaning path is a nice touch alongside auto-return charging/resume, and the design that specifically handles pets with a “self-cleaning brushroll and a high-efficiency filter to capture dust, dander, and pet allergens.” Ships with a 90-day warranty. More details below.

If the auto-empty base isn’t needed in your case, we are also still tracking some solid offers on Anker’s RoboVac solutions in brand new condition as well:

But if you’re after an even more high-end solution, take a look at this ongoing offer on Roborock’s smart auto-empty S7 robot vacuum and mop. Not only will this one vacuum up and empty itself, it will also leave the floors sparkling clean with built-in mopping action. Now $150 off the going rate, you can get more details and a closer look at what it is capable of in our previous deal coverage and hands-on view review.

More on the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base:

FORGET ABOUT VACUUMING FOR UP TO A MONTH: A bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris. POWERFUL SUCTION: Deep-cleaning power to take on large debris, small debris, and pet hair on carpets & floors. NO HAIR WRAP: Self-cleaning brushroll removes pet hair and long hair as it cleans–no more hair wrap. PHONE OR VOICE COMMAND: Schedule whole-home cleanings or target specific rooms or areas to clean right now with the SharkClean app or voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

