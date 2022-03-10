Speck magnetic AirTag Luggage Tag hits second-best price at $25 + more from $9.50

We have spotted some notable deals on Speck’s AirTag accessories you might recognize from our launch coverage last summer. The most notable here and one of the more unique options is the Speck Presidio Luggage Tag Pro AirTag holder at $25.03 shipped. This is 16% off the going rate, the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon since launch and the best price in months. Ready to securely keep an eye on your AirTag and luggage this year, it features a leatherette treatment with a sort of perforated texture alongside a microfiber interior and a pair of magnets to keep it closed. The “strong” loop along the top can be used to affix it to any of your carry this spring while providing a sleek and somewhat discreet home for your Apple item tracker. Get a closer look right here and head below for more deals from under $9.50.

Amazon is also offering Speck’s Presidio SiliRing AirTag Holder at $9.44 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This more conventional solution sold for closer to $13.50 for most of 2021 before dropping to the $11.50 range this year and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. This provides a “smooth touch” housing for Apple’s AirTag with a somewhat unique metal cable clip so you can slide it on your key ring or something of that nature.

We are also still tracking the Spigen Valentinus AirTag solution at $10 Prime shipped right here. But for something more unique and outdoor-minded, the relatively new ElevationLab TagVault Bike AirTag holder is still at its all-time low. Now $15 Prime shipped, this one is designed to securely attach to your bike frame and take out of rides with a weatherproof housing. Get an even closer look in our launch coverage from last month.

More on the Speck Presidio Luggage Tag Pro:

Luggage Tag Pro for AirTag was designed to keep your AirTag protected while you’re on the go (AirTag not included)

Securely attaching to any piece of luggage, the strong loop allows you to connect to any suitcase, backpack or purse to add peace of mind while you travel

Designed with a secure loop attachment, our premium leatherette luggage tag with a microfiber liner ensures longevity

Dual magnets are built into the tag to snap closed after you’ve added your AirTag

