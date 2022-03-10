Charge your MacBook with the Spigen 120/100W GaN III USB-C Charging Hub for $60

The official Spigen storefront on Amazon is offering the 120/100W USB-C/A 4-port Charging Hub for $59.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. With a list price of $100, this 40% discount matches the lowest price we’ve tracked this charging hub at on Amazon. Capable of outputting 120 watts total and 100 watts over one USB-C port, the Spigen charging hub packs a lot of power in a small package. In total, there are two USB-C ports that can both output 60 watts at the same time and two USB-A ports that can output 18 watts each. The USB-C ports also support Power Delivery charging while the USB-A ports support QuickCharge. This charging hub can support pretty much any device imaginable!

If you’re looking for something smaller, you can check out the Spigen Dual USB-C 40W Wall Charger for $25.50. If a single USB-C port is in use, it can output a maximum of 30 watts, but if both are in use each can output 20 watts. Unlike the featured charger, this one will struggle to charge laptops but will have no problem powering your phone or Switch. Both chargers use Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology to reduce heat output, lower size, and increase efficiency.

Speaking of the Switch, be sure to check out today’s Mario Day deals, ranging from games to LEGO, to collectibles! Be sure to also check out other deals on smartphone accessories from today. You can also take a look at today’s deals on iOS/macOS and Android Apps.

Spigen 120/100W USB-C/A 4-port Charging Hub features:

Spigen’s advanced 3D PCB Technology allows ArcDock 39% smaller than a typical 100w charger. Small in size, but delivers 120W output, which is enough to charge 2 MacBook Pro 14-inch. simultaneously.

Charge 4 Devices Simultaneously. Only single outlet is needed to charge 4 different devices at once. Single USB-C port outputs up to 100W and charges MacBook Pro 13-inch to 50% in less than an hour. Single USB-A port provides up to 18W quick charging for mobile phones. Simply refuel anything you have at once with one charger.

Spigen Intelligent Safety Technology lets you charge with ease and relief. Intelligent Safety Technology minimizes the ripple noise, keep the current and voltage stable and control heat dissipation.

