Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower Dual 30W USB-C/A Charger $11, more

RAVPower is currently offering its PD Pioneer 30W USB-C/A Dual Charger for $10.99 shipped with the code DNL032 at checkout. This is down from its $25 normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked, beating our last mention by an additional $4. This charger delivers 18W over USB-C PD and 12W over the USB-A port to power two devices at one time, making it quite versatile. You’ll find that 18W is enough power to fast charge your iPhone or most of Apple’s iPad lineup, though for MacBooks it’ll be a bit slow. However, if you need an all-in-one charging solution to power your iPhone and Apple Watch while traveling this spring, today’s deal is perfect for it.

PD 3. 0 Fast Charging: Experience serious charging speeds, 3x faster than standard chargers; revives your iPhone 8/8+/X/XS/XS Max/11/11 Pro from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes. 33% Smaller: 1. 93 in x 1. 93 in x 1. 18in small size makes it lightweight and convenient to carry anywhere; designed with foldable pins to prevent damage. Equipped with an 18W USB-C PD 3. 0 port and an 12W USB-A port, supporting a total of 30W output from both ports. Offers standard charging for majority of type-C enabled phones and tablets, compatible with the latest phone models including iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 & Galaxy S9

Total Safety: Multi-charging protection keeps your device safe from over-voltage, over-heating, & short-circuiting; enjoy 24-hour customer service and free 18-month

