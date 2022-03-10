Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower Dual 30W USB-C/A Charger $11, more

RAVPower is currently offering its PD Pioneer 30W USB-C/A Dual Charger for $10.99 shipped with the code DNL032 at checkout. This is down from its $25 normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked, beating our last mention by an additional $4. This charger delivers 18W over USB-C PD and 12W over the USB-A port to power two devices at one time, making it quite versatile. You’ll find that 18W is enough power to fast charge your iPhone or most of Apple’s iPad lineup, though for MacBooks it’ll be a bit slow. However, if you need an all-in-one charging solution to power your iPhone and Apple Watch while traveling this spring, today’s deal is perfect for it.
More smartphone accessories:
- Rare discount hits Philips Hue’s new Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip at $35 off, plus more
- Lamicall Motorcycle/Bicycle Phone Mount: $17 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- Prime members only
- Garmin’s Venu Sq GPS smartwatch can keep tabs of your spring bike rides at $150 ($50 off)
- UGREEN Magnetic Phone Car Dash Mount: $8 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- Save on Anker eufy HomeKit indoor and outdoor cameras starting at $36
- 4-pack USB-C to USB-C 60W Cables: $12.50 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- Score a new Amazon all-time low on PNY’s 256GB V30 microSDXC memory card at $25
- NALLOT Samsung Galaxy S22 Case: $9.50 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- Take flight this spring: DJI’s Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo hits new Amazon low at $789 ($200 off)
- iOttie Aivo Boost 48W USB-C/A Alexa car charger at low of $49, Aivo dash cam now $131
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack sees 1-day price cut at $88 (2022 low)
- UGREEN 15W Qi Charger Car Vent Phone Mount: $26 (Reg. $36) | Amazon
- Beats Studio Buds return to 2022 low in all three colors with ‘Hey Siri’ in tow at $120 (Save 20%)
- 2-pack 10-foot Braided-Nylon USB-C to Lightning Cable: $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Amazon now offers Google’s 2-pack of Nest Wifi routers at $209 (Reg. $299), more from $139
- 30,800mAh 25W USB-C Portable Battery: $22.50 (Reg. $32) | Amazon
- Govee’s 4-probe Wi-Fi meat thermometer is great for BBQs at low of $55 (Save $45)
- Cordking iPhone 12 Slim Case: $12.50 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- Rare price cut delivers the second-best discount on Microsoft’s Surface Headphones 2 at $225.50
PD 3. 0 Fast Charging: Experience serious charging speeds, 3x faster than standard chargers; revives your iPhone 8/8+/X/XS/XS Max/11/11 Pro from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes. 33% Smaller: 1. 93 in x 1. 93 in x 1. 18in small size makes it lightweight and convenient to carry anywhere; designed with foldable pins to prevent damage.
Equipped with an 18W USB-C PD 3. 0 port and an 12W USB-A port, supporting a total of 30W output from both ports. Offers standard charging for majority of type-C enabled phones and tablets, compatible with the latest phone models including iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 & Galaxy S9
Total Safety: Multi-charging protection keeps your device safe from over-voltage, over-heating, & short-circuiting; enjoy 24-hour customer service and free 18-month
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!