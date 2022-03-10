Android app deals of the day: Chrono Trigger, Dwarf Journey, Heroes of Flatlandia, more

Mario Day 2022 is in full swing but we are ready to take a quick break for all of today’s best deals on Android games and apps. Just make sure to dive into our price drops on Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab A8 tablets and its latest Galaxy Watch 4 models as well. This afternoon has a 50% discount available on the absolute classic RPG Chrono Trigger alongside deals on Dwarf Journey, Kenshō, Heroes of Flatlandia, Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee, and more. head below the fold for today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

With even more affordable prices on Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab A8 tablets from $180, we also saw the listings drop even more on its latest Galaxy Watch 4 models alongside deals on Garmin’s Venu Sq GPS smartwatch. Be sure to check out this $650 in savings on Sony’s 65-inch 120Hz OLED Smart Google TV, the dive into some of the offers we are tracking on add-ons including PNY’s 256GB V30 microSDXC memory card and everything in today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Party 50% off, Mario Kart 8, Mario 3D World, much more

Mario Day 2022 deals: Nintendo games, collectibles, LEGO kits, gear, and more

More Android app deals still live:

More on Chrono Trigger:

CHRONO TRIGGER is the timeless role-playing classic developed by the ‘Dream Team’ of DRAGON QUEST creator Yuji Horii, Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, and the creators of FINAL FANTASY. As the story unfolds, embark on a journey to different eras: the present, the middle ages, the future, prehistory, and ancient times! Whether you’re a first-time player or a longtime fan, this epic quest to save a planet’s future promises hours of enthralling adventure!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!