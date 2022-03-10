Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Journey, Townsmen, Dungeon of the Endless, more

While most folks might be focused on the Mario Day 2022 game deals at the moment, the best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. We also have notable price drops on Apple’s white Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at a new all-time low as well as discounts on Apple’s just-announced 5K Studio Display, but for now it’s all about the apps. Headlining this morning’s collection with have the brilliant Journey alongside titles like Townsmen Premium, Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee, Kenshō, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Tarot Reading: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Food Intolerances: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Journey: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Commander Pixman: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Boss Led Diode Distortion: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hatsune Miku Logic Paint: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Dock your Boat 3D: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: MP3 Converter: Audio converter: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Exif Viewer – Photo Metadata: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Electronics Circuit Calculator: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SketchParty TV: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Teleprompter Pro · Prof Hornet: $2 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Photo Power Tools: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pedometer. Walker: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Nanuleu: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: PopDo: $5 (Reg. $10)

More on Journey:

Explore the ancient, mysterious world of Journey as you soar above ruins and glide across sands to discover its secrets. Play alone or in the company of a fellow traveler and explore its vast world together. Featuring stunning visuals and a Grammy-nominated musical score, Journey delivers a breathtaking experience like no other.

