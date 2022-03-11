Refresh your Kitchen faucet and bathroom fixtures from $9: Moen, KOHLER, and more

-
AmazonHome Goodsmoen
New lows From $9

We have spotted some notable price drops on kitchen faucet and  bathroom fixtures at Amazon and Home Depot with deals from $9 today. Amazon offers free shipping for Prime members or in roders over $25. If you’re looking to refresh your space ahead of spring this year, it might be a good idea to start clocking some discounts on these items and we are here to help. Ranging from Moen bathroom fixtures at $9 to full-on kitchen sink faucet upgrades from under $40, you’ll find all of our top picks down below. 

Kitchen faucet deals:

Moen deals: 

If it’s your outdoor space that needs some work and the tools to get it all done, we have offers on those too. We have some Sun Joe pressure washers today at up to 53% off and deals starting from $67 over at Woot. Just be sure to browse through this week’s Home Depot pre-spring sale as well for up to $500 off ride-on mowers, trimmers, and more to take care of the yard work. 

More on the OWOFAN Kitchen Faucet:

  • SAFE and HEALTHY: Eco-friendly, lead-free stainless steel kitchen faucets with pull down sprayer keep water healthy and clean.
  • EASY MATCH: Escutcheon include, fit for 1 or 3 hole kitchen sink, optimized 15 inch kitchen faucet height fits beneath almost any home kitchen cabinet.
  • EASY INSTALL: Video include. Simple, hassle-free installation with all-in-one pull down kitchen faucet system make DIY finish less than 30 minutes, even for no plumbing experience person.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
moen

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Nature Power’s 215W solar panel starts your off-grid ...
GOLABS 204Wh portable power station with 60W USB-C PD f...
Mario Day 2022 deals: Nintendo games, collectibles, LEG...
Bring home a new personal blender at up to 43% off with...
Prep your yard for spring with a corded electric dethat...
Snow Joe’s budget-friendly snow shovel clears a 10-in...
Save 23% on Greenworks’ 40V electric leaf blower with...
Save $10 on a Razer Opus X Wireless Headset
Load more...
Show More Comments