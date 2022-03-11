Refresh your Kitchen faucet and bathroom fixtures from $9: Moen, KOHLER, and more

We have spotted some notable price drops on kitchen faucet and bathroom fixtures at Amazon and Home Depot with deals from $9 today. Amazon offers free shipping for Prime members or in roders over $25. If you’re looking to refresh your space ahead of spring this year, it might be a good idea to start clocking some discounts on these items and we are here to help. Ranging from Moen bathroom fixtures at $9 to full-on kitchen sink faucet upgrades from under $40, you’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Kitchen faucet deals:

Moen deals:

If it’s your outdoor space that needs some work and the tools to get it all done, we have offers on those too. We have some Sun Joe pressure washers today at up to 53% off and deals starting from $67 over at Woot. Just be sure to browse through this week’s Home Depot pre-spring sale as well for up to $500 off ride-on mowers, trimmers, and more to take care of the yard work.

More on the OWOFAN Kitchen Faucet:

SAFE and HEALTHY: Eco-friendly, lead-free stainless steel kitchen faucets with pull down sprayer keep water healthy and clean.

EASY MATCH: Escutcheon include, fit for 1 or 3 hole kitchen sink, optimized 15 inch kitchen faucet height fits beneath almost any home kitchen cabinet.

EASY INSTALL: Video include. Simple, hassle-free installation with all-in-one pull down kitchen faucet system make DIY finish less than 30 minutes, even for no plumbing experience person.

