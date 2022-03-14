Lamicall’s magnetic Adhesive Headphone Mount hits new all-time low at $8 (40% off)

The official Lamicall Amazon storefront is now offering its Adhesive Headphone Holder Hook Mount for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $13, this is nearly 40% off the going rate, the first price drop we have tracked and subsequently, a new Amazon all-time low. While we are stil tracking a solid price drop on its rotatable model at $12, this one provides a more compact solution that can stick to any “smooth, clean, dry and oil-free” surface (be sure to review the listing for more details). The magnetic fold-out mechanism leaves the hanger clean and out of the way when not in use, making for a notable solution for AirPods Max and other on- or over-ear heapdsets. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable model at $7 or less on Amazon. Even the affordable 6amLifestyle model we reviewed previously goes for slightly more right now. Although, if you’re looking for a truly under-desk design, that one is under $10 right now and reliable option I have been using for quite some time now.

More on the Lamicall Adhesive Headphone Mount:

Cannot be used for painting/ whitewashing wall. Will fall down soon if paste to the wall. Please make sure the surface is smooth, clean, dry and oilless, and hang on your headphone after 24 hours to ensure the hanger is firmly stuck. Max total weight: 500g. The headset holder with a magnet that can adsorption by magnetic force when it is not in use. The headphone arm is covered with soft rubber pad to protect your headset form slipping and scratching, and will not damage your headphone.

