LEGO’s Technic 2022 sets fall to new lows: BMW Motorbike, Ford Mustang, more from $8

Starting off the week, we’re now tracking discounts on nearly the entire collection of LEGO’s new 2022 Technic vehicles. Ranging from the latest collaborations with brands like Ford, BMW, and Monster Jam to other vehicles, everything starts at $8. Our top pick enters courtesy of Zavvi, which is discounting the new LEGO BMW M 1000 RR Motorbike to $199.99 with code LEGOBMW. This is marking only the second discount from its $230 list price and a new all-time low at $20 under our previous mention. It might not be the steepest discount, but any savings can go a long way to score one of LEGO’s latest. Especially more expensive kits like the new BMW M 1000 RR. Our launch coverage details what to expect, though you can get some additional details down below.

LEGO’s new BMW M 1000 RR arrives as the first 1:5-scale Technic creation with 1,920 pieces and plenty of authentic details. It is just the latest in brick-built BMW collaborations, and stacks up to over 18 inches long. Working suspension, a 3-speed gearbox, and chain transmission are just some of the highlights, though the decals and BMW logos are certainly going to be a plus for motorbike enthusiasts.

Alongside the Zavvi deal, Amazon is also getting in on the saving to discount other 2022 LEGO Technic vehicles. Outlined below, you’ll find the latest releases from back in January on sale for the very first time alongside some of the larger builds from years past.

LEGO Technic 2022 deals:

As far as other notable LEGO Technic creations go for 2022, we just saw the debut of the new McLaren F1 earlier in the month. Marking the very first Formula 1 car to hit LEGO form, the new 1,400-piece Technic set is now available for purchase alongside over 50 other new builds detailed in our buyers guide right here.

LEGO BMW M 1000 RR features:

Developed in sports racing and perfected for the road, BMW motorbikes have captured motorsport fans’ hearts. Now you can enjoy a mindful build crafting the LEGO 42130 Technic BMW M 1000 RR motorbike with this model kit for adults to build. Its 1:5 scale is a first for the LEGO Technic universe.

