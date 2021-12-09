LEGO collaborates with BWM for 2022 launch of new 1,900-piece M 1000 RR motorbike set

Just when we thought that all of the winter LEGO 2022 sets had been unveiled, yet another new model has been announced! And this time around, it’s looking like the largest creation of the upcoming wave. Stacking up to over 1,900 pieces, the LEGO Group is assembling a classic motorbike with the launch of its Technic BMW M 1000 RR coming in 2022.

LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 RR arrives next year

Entering as the flagship creation in the Technic 2022 lineup, the LEGO Group is starting next year off strong by launching a new addition to its collaboration with BMW. Enter the BMW M 1000 RR, the largest set announced so far for next year. Stacking up to 1,920 pieces, the new Technic set enters in a 1:5 scale, which gives it a much larger footprint than other motorbikes we’ve seen in the past from LEGO. But that should be apparent just from the part count alone.

The entire model stacks up to over 17 inches long and 10 inches tall. Alongside its slick white color scheme with blue and red accenting, there are tones of decals and BMW logos that enthusiasts are sure to enjoy. Those details also carry over to the interior, with a working 3-speed gearbox, as well as steering, front and rear suspension, and a chain transmission.

The LEGO Group is also including some small add-on accessories to round out the build on the Technic BMW M 1000 RR. There’s notable a display stand for showing off in your collection and while not having to worry about it falling over from resting on the kickstand. Attached is a display plate like we’ve seen from the UCS Star Wars side of things with information about the iconic motorrad.

Arriving next year on January 1, the LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 RR enters with a $229.99 price tag. That makes it the most expensive set announced for the upcoming winter 2022 wave so far, which is fitting given that this is also the largest as of now, too.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Given the last time that LEGO released a collaborative BMW motorbike was back in 2017, I think it’s safe to say that the nearly 5-year wait was worth it for the newest addition to the collection. The massive creation looks to fit right in with the Technic supercar lineup, and will surely be one of the most display-worthy models released for the first half of the year, if not all of 2022.

Stay up to date on the latest news and give us our LEGO-focused account over on Twitter a follow. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing your LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop and Amazon.

More LEGO 2022 news:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!