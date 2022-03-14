Upgrade your office with the ASUS ROG Claymore II Modular Gaming Keyboard at $229

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS ROG Claymore II Wireless Modular Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $229.50 shipped. Down from its $270 list price, this is the lowest price we’ve seen this keyboard at all year. Capable of running in a wired or wireless mode, the Claymore II also features a detachable Numpad to reduce the footprint to a Tenkeyless 80% configuration. Unlike some wireless keyboards, this one features a rechargeable battery. This battery is charged using the USB-C port which is also how the keyboard is used in wired mode. A USB-A port on the back of the keyboard acts as a USB 2.0 passthrough for additional accessories, like a mouse. This specific keyboard features ASUS’s RX Red Switches. These optical switches have lightning-fast response times and “near-zero debounce delay”.

If you want to save some money, you can check out the Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard for $35. The spill-resistant design will protect the keyboard in the event of an accident. Unlike the featured keyboard, the Cyonsa Chroma is not a mechanical keyboard, but don’t let that dissuade you. The 10 key rollover allows you to execute multiple commands without any inputs being lost. Each key on this board features individually controllable RGB LEDs that can be controlled through Razer Synapse. Overall, this Razer Cynosa keyboard is a good entry-level gaming keyboard that won’t break the bank.

Be sure to check out this deal on a SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless Gaming Mouse for $30. It is the second-best price we’ve seen and features “over 400 hours of uninterrupted use.” You can also check out this deal on an Elgato Wave3 USB -C Microphone for $120. This matches the lowest price we’ve tracked and the Wave Link software allows you to do audio mixing and monitoring with ease.

ASUS ROG Claymore II Modular Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

With the ROG Claymore II, you can create your ideal gaming setup by placing the new detachable numpad on whichever side you prefer; then choose between wired or wireless mode and light it all up with Aura Sync. Assume full tactical control with ROG RX Optical Mechanical Switches and customizable hotkeys.

The detachable numpad can be attached on either side of the keyboard, or it can be removed entirely if you prefer to use ROG Claymore II in TKL mode (80%). It can also be programmed to be used as a macro keypad for complex in-game commands. This flexibility gives you various combinations to suit your play style and gaming setup.

30 minutes of USB-C fast charging allows ROG Claymore II to be operated for up to 18 hours (lighting off). The fast-charge function can be switched off to use the provided USB passthrough for convenient connection to other devices.

