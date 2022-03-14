Ring Alarm Pro doubles as an eero Wi-Fi 6 system with first discount to $240 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the new Ring Alarm Pro 8-piece Security System for $239.99 shipped. Marking the very first discount we’ve seen on the latest package from Amazon, you’re looking a $60 in savings from the usual $300 price tag and a new all-time low. Differentiating itself from the standard Ring Alarm packages, this new Pro system just launched back in the fall and steps up with a feature set worthy of the pro designation. There is most notably an eero Wi-Fi 6 router built into the base station which covers 1,500-square feet with 900Mb/s speeds. Then there’s all of the accessories like a keyboard for arming the system, four door and windows sensors, motion detector, and range extender. You’re also looking at local storage support and everything else you can learn more about right here.

For comparison, the new and much more capable Ring Alarm Pro actually sells for $10 less than the standard 8-piece kit does right now. Though you can make out with some extra savings by going with the Ring Alarm 5-piece kit instead. This one drops down to $200 and delivers many of the same features as noted above. It won’t serve double duty as a Wi-Fi system and you’re not getting quite as many sensors, but should kickstart your smart home security much the same.

To start off the week, Amazon is also carrying those smart home security savings over to another part of its lineup. Right now, both of Blink’s latest Outdoor Floodlight Cam and solar kits have hit all-time lows via the retailer at $90 each. Delivering $50 in savings in either case, these just launched alongside the Ring Alarm Pro and deliver some camera-based peace of mind.

Ring Alarm Pro Security System features:

Home security system with built-in eero Wi-Fi 6 router. Plus, if your internet goes out, it provides 24/7 backup internet for your security devices and electronics like your laptop, cell phone and smart TV (requires a Ring Protect Pro subscription). This kit includes one Alarm Pro Base Station, one Keypad, four Contact Sensors for windows/doors, one Motion Detector for one hallway/room, and one Alarm Range Extender. Add additional components such as alarm accessories, cameras and eero 6 extenders at any time.

