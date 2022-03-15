Brilliant Game Console 2.0 hardcover photography book drops to $26.50 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the hardcover Game Console 2.0: A Photographic History from Atari to Xbox book for $26.33 shipped. This one sold for $34 or more for most of last year before dropping down to the $30 range back in October. We did see it briefly go for $25.50 during the Black Friday season last year, but today’s offer is the best price we have tracked otherwise. This is the updated version that delivers a photographic history of the consoles that started it all right up to Series S/X and PS5. It has 50 additional pages, by comparison to the orignal version that sells for a few bucks more right now, and is a great collector’s item or game room accoutrement that showcases “highly detailed photos” of over 86 gaming machines. More details below.

There really aren’t very many direct alternatives to the Game Console 2.0 book above. But another notable options that goes for even less is The Ultimate History of Video Games at $22. This one won’t provide the thick hardcover treatment, but it does deliver over 600 pages of video game history from the “game that saved Nintendo from bankruptcy” to the “misstep that helped topple Atari’s $2-billion-a-year empire.”

The Game Console 2.0 book features:

Revised and updated since the first edition’s celebrated 2018 release, The Game Console 2.0 is an even bigger archival collection of vividly detailed photos of more than 100 video-game consoles. This ultimate archive of gaming history spans five decades and nine distinct generations, chronologically covering everything from market leaders to outright failures, and tracing the gaming industry’s rise, fall, and monumental resurgence.

