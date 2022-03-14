Sony will reveal new Harry Potter RPG gameplay in dedicated 20-min. showcase this week

After millions of views on the teaser reveal trailer, Sony and developer Avalanche are finally ready to showcase gameplay for the upcoming Harry Potter RPG, Hogwarts Legacy. We got a relatively quick look at the game during a PlayStation showcase back in September, but Sony took to its official blog today to announce an upcoming State of Play solely dedicated to Hogwarts Legacy. Head below for more details on this week’s presentation and the upcoming Harry Potter RPG.

Harry Potter RPG gameplay reveal coming this week

We caught a brief two-and-a-half minute reveal trailer previously, mostly filled with cinematic and some brief footage of what appeared to be in-engine gameplay. From there, we have just been playing the waiting game.

Some 28 million views later, Sony, Warner Bros., and Avalanche are ready to team up with a dedicated State of Play presentation just for the new Harry Potter RPG:

Since we first revealed Hogwarts Legacy, the trailer has been viewed over 28 million times on the PlayStation YouTube channel. We promised to share more this year, and we’re finally ready to deliver on that promise.

It’s not often we see an entire State of Play showcase dedicated to just one game, never mind one that isn’t from a PlayStation exclusive development house. Considering we just got a 20-minute State of Play presentation last week (highlighted by FREE co-op Returnal DLC, a classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection, and some new upcoming Square Enix RPGs) that probably could have used something more exciting to cap it off, Sony must really have something to show with the new Hogwarts Legacy.

The show is set to run for a full 20 minutes – the same length as last week’s event that featured over 10 titles – and will feature 14 straight minutes of Hogwarts Legacy gameplay captured on PS5 alongside some “insight from a few members of the team at Avalanche Software who are bringing” the game to life.

9to5Toys’ Take

Are you stoked to get a closer look at the Wizarding World in what should be truly AAA form? Well, it’s only matter of days before we get a good look at what the game will actually be bringing to the table. If you’re anything like me, you’re probably hoping it is a more mature take on the all-ages blockbuster franchise that doesn’t hold your hand through the entire experience, but we won’t have to wait long now.

Stay locked to 9to5Toys for all of the latest in the gaming world as we prepare to bring you this week’s Harry Potter RPG State of Play presentation on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET.

