Today’s best game deals: Mega Man 11 50% off, Sekiro GOTY $30, Bayonetta $10, more

Capcom has now launched a notable digital sale via the eShop headlined by Mega Man 11 and $14.99. This one typically fetches $30 on Amazon and Nintendo’s digital storefront with today’s offer yielding a solid 50% price drop. This is the latest entry in the Blue Bomber franchise with that classic side-scrolling platforming action, a series of new abilities, and eight new unique robot master bosses. Learn more on the game in our reveal coverage. You can browse through the rest of the Capcom sale right here for additional deals on the classic Mega Man games as well as a host of Resident Evil titles and more. Just remember time is running out quickly before all of the official Mario Day 2022 deals end (found below) alongside offers on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Castlevania Advance Collection, Metal Gear Sold V, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, and more.
Nintendo Mario Day 2022 game deals still live:
- Super Mario 3D World Plus Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land eShop Demo FREE
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $40 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
Today’s best game deals:
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY $30 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Advance Collection Xbox $15 (Reg. $20)
- Metal Gear Sold V Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Bayonetta Xbox $10 (Reg. $25)
- Bayonetta PSN $10 (Reg. $25)
- Xbox Games Under $20 sale
- Xbox Square Enix Publisher Sale up to 85% off
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix $20 (Reg. $25+)
- Turrican Flashback $21 (Reg. $30)
- Bastion PSN $4 (Reg. $15)
- Transistor PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PSN $26 (Reg. $40)
- River City Girls PSN from $18 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox LEGO Game Sale up to 80% off
- Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach pre-order $40
- Plus $10 Best Buy gift card
- Fortnite Minty Legends Pack $19 (Reg. $30)
- It Takes Two Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Control: Ultimate Edition PSN $14 (Reg. $40)
- Just Dance 2022 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Hitman Trilogy PSN $60 (Reg. $100)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition Xbox $24 (Reg. $60)
- MLB The Show 21 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. up to $50)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-order $54 with PS Plus (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
