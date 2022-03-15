Today’s best game deals: Mega Man 11 50% off, Sekiro GOTY $30, Bayonetta $10, more

Capcom has now launched a notable digital sale via the eShop headlined by Mega Man 11 and $14.99. This one typically fetches $30 on Amazon and Nintendo’s digital storefront with today’s offer yielding a solid 50% price drop. This is the latest entry in the Blue Bomber franchise with that classic side-scrolling platforming action, a series of new abilities, and eight new unique robot master bosses. Learn more on the game in our reveal coverage. You can browse through the rest of the Capcom sale right here for additional deals on the classic Mega Man games as well as a host of Resident Evil titles and more. Just remember time is running out quickly before all of the official Mario Day 2022 deals end (found below) alongside offers on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Castlevania Advance Collection, Metal Gear Sold V, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, and more.

