Sony’s XP500 Bluetooth Karaoke Party Speaker hits Amazon low at $298 + more up to $100 off

Amazon is now offering the Sony SRS-XP500 X-Series Wireless Portable Bluetooth Karaoke Party Speaker at $298 shipped. Regularly $400 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $300, it more typically sells for $348 at Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low. Sometimes a typical Bluetooth speaker just won’t cut it for larger karaoke-ready gatherings or when you want to fill the entire house with sound, that’s where these larger models come into play. Alongside the IPX4 splash resistant design, 20-hour battery life, typical Bluetooth streaming, and an integrated carry handle, it also features concept LED indirect illumination lighting. Those features join the karaoke-ready design with a pair of mic and guitar outputs that separate it from smaller basic BT speakers that can’t really take the party up as much this spring and summer. More deals and details below.

We also spotted another one of Sony’s higher-end Party Bluetooth speakers on sale with the SRS-XG500 X-Series model at $348 shipped via Amazon. This one is typically up to $448 and is now $100 off to match the Amazon all-time low we have tracked once before. This one also includes the karaoke input as well as longer 30-hour battery life, LED ring lighting, USB device charging, and an IP66 water resistant design.

In case you missed it yesterday, we also spotted some notable price drops on LG’s more modest options. You’ll find a smaller Bluetooth speaker matching the Amazon all-time low as well as the brand’s statement piece RP4G model with a rare price drop available. Get a closer look right here.

Sony SRS-XP500 Karaoke Party Speaker features:

Powerful Party Sound with MEGA BASS

Up to 20 hours of battery life with quick charging

X-Balanced Speaker for powerful bass

IPX4 splash resistant design

New concept LED indirect illumination lighting

Unleash your inner pop star with 2 mic/guitar rear inputs

Integrated carry handle for easy portability

