Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G includes an S Pen Folio Case $349 off (2022 low)

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 256GB Smartphone with bundled S Pen Case for $1,531.06 shipped. Down from the usual $1,880 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $349 in savings while marking the lowest price of the year. On top of being the best discount in 4 months, this has only been beaten once before back over the holidays. Even as reports on what a predecessor may bring to the table begin rolling in, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G delivers all of the flagship features you’d expect. Everything is centered around a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display on the inside of the folding form-factor, with a secondary 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen on the cover. Then there’s the Snapdragon 888 SoC which pairs with 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a 3-sensor camera around back. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Included with the lead deal alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the latest S Pen and a companion folio case. We previously found the pack to be a must-have for pairing with Samsung’s new foldable in our hands-on review, which dives into what you’re getting for free with the lead deal.

Elsewhere in the current Samsung stable, we’re tracking the first discount in months on all of the Galaxy Buds Pro styles. Arriving with active noise cancellation alongside Spatial Audio support, the flagship earbuds deliver 28-hour battery life and come in one of three different colors at $150. Or if you’re hoping to put the Galaxy Fold 3’s UWB tech to the test, the Galaxy SmartTag+ item finder is on sale for the first time this year at $34.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G features:

See more and do more with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 smart phone, that has the ultimate foldable screen putting a workspace, theater, and game room right in your pocket. The sleek cover display unfolds to double the size, providing one expansive 7.6” edge-to-edge display that’s like a tablet. Our first-ever Under Display Camera provides an incredible uninterrupted view. We’ve put an ultra dynamic AMOLED display on our super expansive screen.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!