Organize the garage with a 2-pack of Amazon’s Metal Utility Hooks at $11.50 (26% off)

Amazon is now offering its Amazon Basics Heavy Duty Multi-Purpose Garage Utility Hook 2-pack for $11.71 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $16, this is about 26% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked since June and within about $1.50 or so of the all-time low. If you’re looking to bring some extra organization hooks to the garage or basement to help with spring cleaning, today’s deal is worth a look. For the price of a couple overpriced lattes, you can land a pair of steel hanger hooks that might last for years. Alongside the hammertone grey finish and silicone padding, Amazon says they have a 50-pound capacity that is “ideal for the wall of a garage or shed.” More details below.

If you’re looking for something specifically to keep the bikes organized in between rides this summer, we are also tracking some great deals on Amazon’s 2-pack. In fact, these hanger hooks just dropped in price again for a new all-time at $13 Prime shipped and you can get all of the details in our previous coverage.

Alongside today’s Greenworks yard tool deals, we are also tracking a notable offer on the meross outdoor smart plug. Now 25% off the going rate, this is great way to bring some HomeKit functionality to the yard alongside the rest of the upgrades and spring cleaning action. Get a closer look at this deal right here.

Amazon Basics Garage Utility Hook features:

Heavy-duty multi-purpose double-hook utility hook (2-pack); ideal for the wall of a garage or shed

Made of industrial-grade steel with a sleek powder-coated Hammertone Grey finish

Double molded silicone hook pads help protect stored items from getting scratched, plus help hold them securely in place

Maximum weight capacity of 50 pounds (22kg); quick, easy assembly

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!