Bring HomeKit outside with this dual out meross outdoor smart plug for $18 (Save 25%)

Milesi Home (97% positive lifetime rating) via Amazon is offering the meross Outdoor Smart Plug 2-outlet for $17.99 with the on-page coupon clipped. Shipping is free for Prime members or orders over $25. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, Assistant, and SmartThings, you’ll be able to control each outlet individually. With this individual control, you’ll find that this smart plug would be perfect for holiday lights or outdoor lighting in general. You can get more control over the plug with the meross app. You will also be able to update the firmware of the device with the app. It should be noted that the maximum current supported is 15 amps.

If you’re looking for a smart plug inside your home, you can check out the meross Smart Wi-Fi Dual Plug for $15. You’ll find that it has all the same features as our lead deal but with a design that is more minimalist and subtle. This plug is perfect for controlling lamps, fans, kitchen appliances, and more. This plug does have the same limitation in terms of the maximum current being 15 amps. Unlike the outdoor plug, this one features buttons to control each outlet individually by hand.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for more deals on smart home tech. For example, you can save on the Level Lock Smart Lock for $196. This smart lock appears like a normal deadbolt and you can use a normal key to unlock it. You can also check out these deals on smartphone accessories starting at $9 and ranging from MagSafe chargers to phone mounts.

meross Outdoor Smart Plug 2-outlet features:

IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets cover which help prevent rain from getting in. Outdoor smart plug is made for Garden, Backyard, Christmas tree, Kitchen, Landscape lighting, Bathroom, Porch, Balcony, Garage, Basement, Patio or Electric grill, Sprinkler, Washing machine, Lamps and other outdoor or indoor-use electric appliances, etc. Do not use it for pump.

Schedule each socket to turn on and off automatically. You can prepare your schedule in advance and will not forget to turn off the outdoor plug, decreasing electrical waste and environmentally friendly. Support sunrise and sunset setting.

Comes with 2 AC sockets that can be controlled independently. Powered by Mediatek IoT chipset, meross outdoor smart outlet has longer WiFi connection range and lower offline rate. Please also make sure connect your Phone to 2.4GHz home Wi-Fi while setting up the outdoor WiFi plug.

