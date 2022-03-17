Add a second monitor with this AOC 32-inch 1080p 165Hz curved monitor for $240

Amazon is offering the AOC 32-inch 1080p 165Hz curved monitor for $239.99 shipped. Normally offered for $320, this 25% discount marks the lowest price of the year and is within a dollar of the lowest price. Running at 165Hz and compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium, all your games will appear to run smooth with no tearing. While the 1080p resolution is fairly low for the 32-inch size, the feature set here is hard to beat at this price. You can connect to this monitor over DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, and a VGA port. There is 123% coverage of the sRGB color gamut. The slim borders help you to be immersed in the games and content.

While the included height-adjustable stand is nice, you may want to save on desk space. You can check out this MOUNTUP Single Monitor Gas Spring Arm for $33. Able to support monitors up to 32-inches, you’ll be able to adjust the height with ease thanks to the gas spring. You can attach this arm to your desk with either the C-Clamp or grommet Hole clamp. You can also tilt, swivel, and rotate the monitor on the arm.

If you’re looking for a TV instead of a monitor, you can check out this deal on a VIZIO 58-inch 4K HDR TV with AirPlay 2 support for $480. This is the new Amazon low price for this TV and you will be able to game smoothly with the variable refresh rate. You can also check out the best PC gaming deals hub for all the latest on PC, Console, and Office accessories. Be sure to also check out this deal on a Sceptre 27-inch 165Hz gaming monitor for $200.

AOC 32-inch 1080p 165Hz Curved Montior features:

Super-curved 1500R monitor to put you at the center of the action for an immersive gaming experience

Rapid 1ms SmartResponse time (MPRT) and 165Hz super-high refresh rate to hit moving targets and get you ahead of the game by milliseconds

Enjoy millions of brilliant colors with over 123% sRGB color gamut area coverage and 80,000,000:1 SmartContrast ratio with deeper blacks and brighter colors to create vivid, life-like images

