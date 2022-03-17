Never lose track of your gear with two Tile Sticker Bluetooth Trackers at $45 (Reg. $55)

Amazon is currently offering the Tile Sicker (2022) Bluetooth Tracker 2-pack for $44.99 shipped. Normally priced around $55, this 18% discount is the lowest price we’ve seen these trackers at since January on Amazon. The 3-year nonreplaceable battery means you won’t have to worry about these Tile Stickers dying anytime soon. The 2022 version of the Sticker features a longer range, louder buzzer, and longer battery life over previous year’s versions. Using the free Tile app you can trigger the ringer in the Sticker when you’ve misplaced your gear, and it can work the other way around too. Double pressing the Sticker will cause your phone to ring, even when on silent! Tile even works with Alexa and Assistant. Keep reading for more. Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the entire Tile lineup here.

Not only does Tile make the sticker trackers, but they also make the Slim Bluetooth Tracker for $29. This tracker is designed to fit into your wallet, luggage tag, and more. It has all the same features for locating the tracker or your phone as mentioned above as well. Tile does offer a premium subscription service that will allow you to receive alerts when you’re leaving your gear behind as well as offering battery replacements.

Be sure to check out this exclusive deal on a Snapback Slim Air Leather wallet with AirTag Slot for $50. You’ll be able to store up to 6 cards in this wallet alongside cash. You can also save on OtterBox iPhone and Android accessories starting at $32. These range from cases to car mounts and more. You can grab the OtterBox Commuter iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Case which is specifically designed to work with MagSafe devices.

Tile Sticker (2022) Bluetooth Tracker 2-pack features:

Use the Tile app to ring your Tile when it’s within Bluetooth range, or ask your Smart Home device to find it for you.

Enlist the secure and anonymous help of the Tile Network to help find your things. If your lost Tile is found, If your Tile is lost, add your contact information so you can be reached when someone scans the QR code on your lost Tile.

Find your things with the free Tile app on both iOS and Android devices.Tile also works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Xfinity, and Siri.

