Score an exclusive Snapback Slim Air leather wallet discount with AirTag slot at $50

Snapback’s Air Slim has quickly become one of our favorite AirTag wallets here at 9to5, and now the folks behind the popular accessory are now offering our readers an exclusive discount. Right now, the Snapback Slim Air is down to $50 shipped direct from the brand’s storefront when code 9TO5 has been applied at checkout. You would normally pay $55, with today’s offer marking the very first discount we’ve tracked this year and a match of the all-time low. For comparison, we last saw this one marked down right before Christmas. While you’ll find a breakdown of what to expect down below, our hands-on review offers a closer look at the experience, too.

Comprised of leather, the Snapback Slim Air wallet arrives with room to hold six different credit cards or IDs, alongside cash and more. While it rocks a streamlined design that many will appreciate for combatting Costanza Wallet, the real perk here is the built-in AirTag slot. This brings Apple’s UWB precision finding into the mix for some added peace of mind on top of the stylish build.

Available in one of two finishes, brown or black, the Snapback Slim Air is complemented by a premium Italian leather. There’s some nice stitching that runs along the outside of the case and helps give it the slick design. Of course, an AirTag isn’t included in the cost, as you’ll have to supply one of Apple’s item finders yourself. Luckily, we’re tracking some offers over at Woot right now to help get you up and running.

Snapback Slim Air:

Snapback Slim Air holds up to six cards, a few folded bills and an AirTag

Two sections

Top section holds cards and cash

Front section securely holds an AirTag

Quality thread and stitching to ensure durability

Handcrafted in the USA from premium Italian leather

