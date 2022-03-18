Samsung’s Galaxy S21/+/Ultra refurb Android smartphones up to $396 off, today only

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Samsung Android smartphones with prices starting at $134. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying in any other case. Our top pick is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB at $803.99. Down from its original $1,200 price tag, this is a new all-time low at $38 under our previous refurbished offering and a total of $396 off.

Even as all eyes are on Samsung for the new Galaxy S22 series, today’s discount provides some savings on one of the best smartphones around right now. Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra may not the the latest, but arrives with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display at the center of the experience. A Snapdragon 888 SoC backed with 12GB of RAM powers its quad-sensor system and S Pen support completes the package. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look

Then be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale right here. Notably, the rest of the Galaxy S21 lineup is on sale from $499. You’ll also find a collection of other more affordable Samsung handsets perfect for family members and the like, as well as more recent flagships like the Galaxy Note 20 and even folding smartphones at some of the best prices of the year. Just don’t forget that this sale is only live through the end of today.

As far as other flagship handsets go, right now we’re tracking a sizable discount on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. Bundled with one of the brand’s S Pen cases, the smartphone is now resting at the best price of the year following a $349 discount. Though whichever handset you do end up with, you should go check out all of the best app and game deals to load it up without paying full price.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features:

Create professional quality content with the pro-grade camera system of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra STORAGE 5G Smartphone. The quad camera system provides a 108MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 10MP 10x telephoto cameras. In addition to 3x & 10x optical zoom, Space Zoom offers up to 100x digital zoom for long distance shots.

